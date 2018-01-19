29 theories on Trump's disturbing obsession with sharks.

In case you missed the boat, Trump is none so pleased with sharks as a community. Excerpts from a 2011 interview between Trump's former mistress Stormy Daniels and InTouch Weekly reveals the president's deep fear and hatred of sharks.

While describing an evening she spent with Trump in a hotel room in Tahoe, Daniels shared details of the president's strange obsession with the sharp-toothed sea creatures.

“The strangest thing about that night — this was the best thing ever. You could see the television from the little dining room table and he was watching Shark Week and he was watching a special about the U.S.S. something and it sank and it was like the worst shark attack in history. He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’ He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It’s so strange, I know.

For those seeking further proof than Daniels' account, Trump himself has tweeted about his hatred of sharks several times throughout the years.

Sharks are last on my list - other than perhaps the losers and haters of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2013

Sorry folks, I'm just not a fan of sharks - and don't worry, they will be around long after we are gone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2013