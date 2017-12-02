Trump's Twitter may have just given the FBI some serious evidence.

On Saturday afternoon, president Trump published a tweet that could potentially give Robert Mueller ammunition in the Russia investigation. In the Twitter post, Trump wrote that he "knew Flynn lied to the FBI" and that's why he fired him back in February. Technically, if this is true, it means Trump admitted to obstruction of justice which is a potentially impeachable offense.

"I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!" Trump wrote.

Trump's tweet comes just one day after Flynn plead guilty for lying to the F.B.I. about his conversation with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

JUST IN: President Trump makes first comments after Michael Flynn's guilty plea.



Reporter: "Are you concerned about what Mike Flynn might tell the special counsel?"



Trump: "No, I'm not." pic.twitter.com/UlDrdPMU2S — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 2, 2017

Back in June, the former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate that Trump asked him during a meeting on Feb. 14 to "let go" of the federal investigation into Flynn. Given this development, the Twitter post could be used as part of Mueller's investigation, since Trump's tweet suggests he knew Flynn was lying to Comey all along.