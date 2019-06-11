Trump accidentally owns himself by bragging about his 'approval' rating.

Nothing says 'America' quite like a mediocre white man bragging about his mediocrity. And nobody does this as well as the president. Yesterday afternoon, Donald Trump tweeted out a 50% approval rating for his presidency, implying that this was proof that he is making America Great Again. He also managed to incorporate the term "witch hunt" in the tweet, which is another one of his very productive hobbies.
This poll is better than usual for him, as most polls have hovered around 40 percent. However, it's still only 50 percent, which isn't very high. That still means half the country does not like you. Of course, people were quick to point this out.
As some tweets pointed out, the poll Trump is referring to here -- Rasmussen -- tends to be biased. They don't call cellphone numbers, only landlines, so their numbers are a bit skewed, and historically they always give a higher rating to Trump than various other sources. You do the math.
In any case, congrats to the president for being able to see the country as half full of people who don't despise him.