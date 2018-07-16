15 hilarious tweets about the pee tape. We pee-lieve.

The Helsinki Summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was a big day for anyone concerned with American institutions and role in the world, and also for pee tape watchers.

First, Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) explicitly stated "something close to" the pee tape probably exists.

Asked if Trump's refusal to criticize Vladmir Putin stems from the Russian president having something on him, Merkley answered in the affirmative.

"I think its likely, yeah," Merkley said. "It's a standard strategy of Russia when people visit there who are important to try to get compromising information on them, to set them up with hookers, to tape everything that goes on in their room."

A senator said he thinks "something close to" the Trump pee tape exists https://t.co/F1nGic2LM9 pic.twitter.com/T1L0JkFKR9 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 16, 2018

THEN, when Putin was asked at the press conference whether he has "compromising material" on Trump that could possibly explain the latter's behavior, he issued a sort of non-denial denial.

Putin gives non-denial denial about the pee tape. (we had a good run, folks. nothing lasts forever.) pic.twitter.com/4D3G42yBXn — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 16, 2018

"When President Trump was in Moscow back then, I didn’t even know that he was in Moscow," he said, which doesn't answer the question.