Trump's hand lingered gently on Pence's thigh and the internet can't look away.

Orli Matlow
Feb 28, 2018@9:01 PM
It's been over an hour and I still cannot stop staring at this photo of Donald Trump reaching over his wave to establish a gentle, yet firm, grasp of Mike Pence's thigh.

getty

During the memorial service for the late Reverend Billy Graham, Trump shared this tender moment with Mother's husband, as the Vice President was visibly uncomfortable. Pence sat up tall with his lips pursed, counting down the seconds until their moment of physical contact was done.

It's Trump's most romantic gesture towards Pence since the Republican National Convention.

People couldn't look away, and wondered just how Mother—who doesn't let Pence dine with women without her present—is reacting to this contact.

There's no doubt that Pence didn't welcome the experience, but non-consensual touching is kind of Trump's thing.

