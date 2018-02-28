Trump's hand lingered gently on Pence's thigh and the internet can't look away.

It's been over an hour and I still cannot stop staring at this photo of Donald Trump reaching over his wave to establish a gentle, yet firm, grasp of Mike Pence's thigh.

During the memorial service for the late Reverend Billy Graham, Trump shared this tender moment with Mother's husband, as the Vice President was visibly uncomfortable. Pence sat up tall with his lips pursed, counting down the seconds until their moment of physical contact was done.

People couldn't look away, and wondered just how Mother—who doesn't let Pence dine with women without her present—is reacting to this contact.