Trump rally cheers as he praises congressman who assaulted reporter: 'he's my guy.'

It's no secret that Donald Trump doesn't hold journalism in high esteem. In the past he roasted the media in front of their children, he's complained about the media's propagation of "fake books" and has claimed journalism is an enemy of the people (a classic totalitarian move).
To add to his long list of terrifying sentiments towards journalists, Trump praised Montana Republican Greg Gianforte for assaulting a reporter during his campaign last May.
While speaking at a Montana rally on Thursday night, Trump referenced Gianforte saying "any guy who can do a body slam...he's my guy."
He then went on to concede that "I shouldn't say this" before continuing to declare "there's nothing to be embarrassed about."
Trump's overt praise of a representative physically assaulting a journalist would never be okay, but the timing feels even more precarious given the presumed murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The last time Khashoggi was seen was October 2, when he entered the Saudi consulate. Turkish media reports there is an audio recording suggesting Khashoggi was tortured, killed, and dismembered shortly after entering the consulate.
Needless to say, Trump's praise of Gianforte - who plead guilty to misdemeanor assault, only adds to the grim view of an America where "free speech" is only protected if it uplifts the current administration.
Fittingly, journalists on Twitter have been breaking down just how awful these statements are, and the ways Trump is aggressively normalizing violence against journalists. The crowd at his rally seemed to love the rhetoric.