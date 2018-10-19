Trump rally cheers as he praises congressman who assaulted reporter: 'he's my guy.'

It's no secret that Donald Trump doesn't hold journalism in high esteem. In the past he roasted the media in front of their children, he's complained about the media's propagation of "fake books" and has claimed journalism is an enemy of the people (a classic totalitarian move).

To add to his long list of terrifying sentiments towards journalists, Trump praised Montana Republican Greg Gianforte for assaulting a reporter during his campaign last May.

“Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my kind of—he’s my guy.”



Trump says “there’s nothing to be embarrassed about” when joking about Montana Rep. Gianforte’s assault of a reporter, as he mimes body slamming a person.



The crowd laughs and cheers pic.twitter.com/86coDdewhr — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 19, 2018

While speaking at a Montana rally on Thursday night, Trump referenced Gianforte saying "any guy who can do a body slam...he's my guy."

He then went on to concede that "I shouldn't say this" before continuing to declare "there's nothing to be embarrassed about."

President Trump praising Rep. Greg Gianforte for body slamming a reporter, a crime for which Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. pic.twitter.com/DS1z3YBE0C — Axios (@axios) October 19, 2018

Trump's overt praise of a representative physically assaulting a journalist would never be okay, but the timing feels even more precarious given the presumed murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.