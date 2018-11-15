Trump said the U.S. was the 'envy of the world.' He got globally dragged.

In the midst of the midterms, devastating wild fires, and erratically reorganizing his administration again, Trump still found time to chime in and assure the American public that thing's are going JUST FINE.

The "FAKE NEWS MEDIA" might point to crippling unrest at national and international levels, but it turns out that the U.S. is actually doing GREAT right now! In fact, we're better than great—we're "the envy of the world!" At least, according to this latest deranged tweet from the ol' Prez:

The White House is running very smoothly and the results for our Nation are obviously very good. We are the envy of the world. But anytime I even think about making changes, the FAKE NEWS MEDIA goes crazy, always seeking to make us look as bad as possible! Very dishonest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018

The internet, shockingly, isn't quite convinced.

Noticing the President's tantrum, some people tried to calm him down.