Trump said the U.S. was the 'envy of the world.' He got globally dragged.

In the midst of the midterms, devastating wild fires, and erratically reorganizing his administration again, Trump still found time to chime in and assure the American public that thing's are going JUST FINE.
The "FAKE NEWS MEDIA" might point to crippling unrest at national and international levels, but it turns out that the U.S. is actually doing GREAT right now! In fact, we're better than great—we're "the envy of the world!" At least, according to this latest deranged tweet from the ol' Prez:
The internet, shockingly, isn't quite convinced.
Noticing the President's tantrum, some people tried to calm him down.
Some people were just confused.
But mostly everyone agreed that Trump should probably just never, ever tweet again.
