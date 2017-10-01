Advertising

Early on Saturday morning, president Trump posted a series of tweets criticizing the San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz's leadership skills. His attacks on the Mayor came shortly after she criticized the White House's lack of response to the hurricane relief crisis in Puerto Rico. "I am begging, begging anyone who can hear us to save us from dying. We are dying and you are killing us with the inefficiency," Cruz said at a news conference.

Rather than taking the plea as a call to action or practicing any ounce of empathy, Trump hurled insults at Cruz, claiming her plea for aid was a partisan issue while simultaneously victim-blaming the residents of Puerto Rico for their own demise. To add to the cognitive dissonance of the situation, all of this was tweeted from Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

https://twitterhttps://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/914089003745468417.com/realDonaldTrump/status/

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

People on Twitter were immediately blinded by a hot rage following Trump's comments. Beyond lacking any ounce of empathy ( a trait the president clearly lacks) Trump had the lack of self-awareness to criticize a Mayor who is actively risking her own life to save her residents, all while golfing.

The irony of Trump golfing and tweeting—saying the mayor of San Juan wants “everything to be done for them”—it’s is thick as his skull. pic.twitter.com/BIdMZpWQfB — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 30, 2017

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Cruz refused to stoop to Trump's level, and reminded the White House that her original statements were made with the goal to save more lives.

The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our "true colors". We cannot be distracted by anything else. pic.twitter.com/7PAINk19xM — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 30, 2017

I am one of the 1500 Officers from Massachusetts who volunteered to come to help, we should be there soon. Help is on the way. — Robert Leon Sr. (@RobertLeonSr27) September 30, 2017

Offensive. When millions in Puerto Rico are in crisis, the president should be better than this. https://t.co/ca52gNgHUZ — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 30, 2017

Trump's callous response to the crisis in Puerto Rico also presents a stark contrast to his handling of the Houston-based victims Hurricane Harvey, or the Florida-based victims of Hurricane Irma.

Puerto Rico is U.S. territory, but that doesn't seem to be on the president's mind when contemplating aid efforts.

I've racked my brain's why Trump's response to Puerto Rico is so different than Houston or Florida. I can only conclude he's a racist. — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) September 29, 2017

Trump seems to think of Puerto Rico as "other" - and unworthy of same commitment we made to Houston. I wonder whyhttps://t.co/Ae5pUUcecq — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 29, 2017

Amazing how little media coverage & attention from Trump Puerto Rico gets compared to Houston. It’s part of America! People are suffering!🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/we3Qf4JpOF — Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) September 27, 2017

Other people on Twitter noted how Trump's obsession with Colin Kaepernick and the NFL protests has overshadowed prioritizing aid for Puerto Rico.

Houston & FL are destroyed, Puerto Rico is in crisis & Trump wants u to be mad not at his climate denialism but instead at NFL players — David Sirota (@davidsirota) September 24, 2017

9 tweets by Trump today. Found time to insult McCain and fakenews and push his manufactured NFL story. Not a single mention of Puerto Rico. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 28, 2017

We are on brink of a major healthcare disaster in Puerto Rico, 9 mill kids lose insurance tomorrow, & GOP talking tax cuts, Trump the NFL. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 29, 2017

Trump has tweeted 20 times so far Saturday. By my count:

• 7 complaints about fake news

• 4 compliments of officials

• 3 attacks on the mayor of San Juan

• 2 about his trip to Puerto Rico

• 2 thanking first responders

• 1 call for unity in helping PR

• 1 about NFL anthem protests — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) October 1, 2017

Overall, people are deeply concerned about the current administration's apathy towards the growing humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.

This is not a "feud." She's trying to help Puerto Rico. She's begging Trump to stop a genocide. People will die as a result of his response. pic.twitter.com/fR0YEHdpWm — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) October 1, 2017

Trump's amoral, narcissistic response to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico is a low point of his presidency. A total abdication of leadership pic.twitter.com/45W9X8Tf3e — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 1, 2017

There is only ONE hospital in ALL of Puerto Rico that is fully operational.



And Trump calls Puerto Ricans "politically-motivated ingrates." — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 1, 2017

If you want to lend funds to the recovery process, the Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund was launched to help Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico, while also rebuilding the Caribbean islands hit by Hurricane Irma.

