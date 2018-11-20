Trump slapped a horse's ass and the internet can't stop joking about it.

Looks like President Trump has given us the holiday season gift we all needed by walking right into a joke.
A clip from Fox News of Trump and first lady, Melania, interacting with some festive carriage horses towing a large Christmas tree is circulating the internet.
The affectionate pats on the horse's behind from Trump have sparked a lot of questions about whether or not Trump has ever seen a horse in real life.
The longer version of the "Horse's Backside Incident of 2018" can be seen here, when Trump and Melania approach their new horse friend at 1:56. If you lean in closely, you can almost hear Melania faintly whispering to the horse, "Take me away from here! We'll ride into the sunset together!"
Technically, if you are going to approach a huge animal with the kicking power to kill you instantly from behind, Trump was right to pat its back to make the horse aware of his presence. However, this wasn't a horse gallivanting about in a paddock, it was a horse attached to a cart, very aware that there was a lot of action behind its buttocks. So, Trump could've just, you know, gone up to its face, looked it in the eye, and given it a nice pat on the neck like a majestic beast deserves.
Granted, this isn't the first time Trump has gotten himself into a horse-related situation as you probably remember he recently referred to "Stormy Daniels" as "horseface." Considering this is take two for Trump versus horses, Twitter definitely didn't forget that insult...
Trump's inability to see a butt without grabbing it was addressed:
Most people, though, were just happy to see our president so close to a literal horse's ass:
Melania's 2017 cry-for-help holiday decorating motif was under attack:
We all looked back on happier times:
Here's to wishing that horse a very happy holidays...