Trump slapped a horse's ass and the internet can't stop joking about it.

Looks like President Trump has given us the holiday season gift we all needed by walking right into a joke.

A clip from Fox News of Trump and first lady, Melania, interacting with some festive carriage horses towing a large Christmas tree is circulating the internet.

The affectionate pats on the horse's behind from Trump have sparked a lot of questions about whether or not Trump has ever seen a horse in real life.

Jesus Christ on a biscuit. Has literally never been near a horse? — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 19, 2018

The longer version of the "Horse's Backside Incident of 2018" can be seen here, when Trump and Melania approach their new horse friend at 1:56. If you lean in closely, you can almost hear Melania faintly whispering to the horse, "Take me away from here! We'll ride into the sunset together!"