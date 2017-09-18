Advertising

A student at Transylvania University, which we Googled and is definitely a real school, has been expelled after reporting an undocumented classmate.

Karma came quickly for Taylor Ragg, who reportedly posted a screenshot of his classmate's Facebook page with the caption "Everyone go report this illegal at my school."

A University spokesperson confirmed to The Tab that Ragg has been expelled for his actions. "Taylor Ragg is no longer enrolled at Transylvania University. Per University policy and federal laws, we cannot offer any further details into the matter."

Taylor had allegedly been harassing Paola Garcia, his fellow student, on Facebook. Garcia responded with a video detailing the harassment, which included abusive messages like "I can't wait till your fucking cunt ass is gone", and "Hope you enjoy your visit back to the dirt floors of your homeland, stinky ass."

According to Daily Kos, school administrators originally claimed they couldn't do anything about the incident. As of today, that stance was reversed.

