Trump supporter who claims immigrants are 'breaking into his home' gets schooled by history.

Bigotry is often fueled by gross misinformation and a predilection for cherry picking facts. In many cases the hypocrisy is so deep, and the cognitive dissonance is so strong, engaging in a genuine conversation about racism, xenophobia, or any form of oppression with a bigot requires serious legwork.

Because engaging racist people on how to be a decent person can be exhausting, and sadly, many times ends up fruitless and draining, sometimes shutting them down with a perfectly worded clap-back is the best route to go.

So, when the retired professor of Healthcare Management and emphatic Trump lover Daniel Baranowski tweeted a loaded hypothetical about asylum seekers, he was immediately confronted with his selective view of history.

A stranger who doesn't speak English breaks into your home. They tell you they're here to stay.



They eat your food, go to your doctors, draw money from your bank, enroll in your schools. Then, they make demands of Congress.



You complain to authorities. You're called a racist. — Daniel Baranowski (@DFBHarvard) January 27, 2018

His tweet was comparing immigrants, and particularly non-English speaking asylum seekers, to thieves.

There is plenty to unpack in this small tweet, but most of it was succinctly summed up in this response calling out American settler-colonialism and genocide.