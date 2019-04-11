Trump supporter who claims immigrants are 'breaking into his home' gets schooled by history.

Bigotry is often fueled by gross misinformation and a predilection for cherry picking facts. In many cases the hypocrisy is so deep, and the cognitive dissonance is so strong, engaging in a genuine conversation about racism, xenophobia, or any form of oppression with a bigot requires serious legwork.
Because engaging racist people on how to be a decent person can be exhausting, and sadly, many times ends up fruitless and draining, sometimes shutting them down with a perfectly worded clap-back is the best route to go.
So, when the retired professor of Healthcare Management and emphatic Trump lover Daniel Baranowski tweeted a loaded hypothetical about asylum seekers, he was immediately confronted with his selective view of history.
His tweet was comparing immigrants, and particularly non-English speaking asylum seekers, to thieves.
There is plenty to unpack in this small tweet, but most of it was succinctly summed up in this response calling out American settler-colonialism and genocide.
She was far from the only one to call Baranowski out, the thread quickly filled with people laying out the inconsistencies in his argument and the ways xenophobia slows progress.
People used a wide range of examples that disprove Baranowski's vision of immigrants as lazy thieves, coming here to take our resources.
The thread truly came to a head when people dug up the ultimate disconnect in Baranowski's argument: the fact that his own grandfather emigrated from Poland without speaking English.
While it's always refreshing to see people pull up receipts on someone's racism, palpable proof that the bigotry is founded purely on fear and hypocrisy, it seems that Baranowski is pretty far down the rabbithole despite the facts.