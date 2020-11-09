Four days after Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The results won't be certified for a few more weeks, but as of now, it's being assumed that Biden has won.The Trump team held a press conference shortly after the results were announced on Saturday. And while Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani made plenty of statements about the election results and his team's plans to appeal them, most people couldn't get over the presser's location: Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a landscaping company on a highway between a dildo shop and crematorium.Of course, this landscaping company shares its name with the Four Seasons upscale hotel chain. Many on Twitter speculated that Trump wanted his people to hold the press conference at the hotel, but they mistakenly called the first Four Seasons they found.Trump reps told the New York Times that it was just a misunderstanding: In reality, the mistake was not in the booking, but in a garbled game of telephone. Mr. Giuliani and the Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski told the president on Saturday morning their intended location for the news conference and he misunderstood, assuming it was an upscale hotel, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. No matter the cause, though, Four Seasons Total Landscaping quickly became Twitter's favorite small business.Trump tweeted a few times about the Four Seasons.Trump, a hotelier at heart, announces a press conference at Philadelphia's "Four Seasons" at 11, before specifying it's at Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/HmTIPeukNG— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 7, 2020 The Four Seasons Hotel weighed in to clarify that they would not be hosting the presser.To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel.— Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020 Although the news cycle moved quickly this weekend, some were quick to point out the absurdity.I feel like we didn’t focus enough on the fact that someone in the Trump campaign meant to schedule the “four seasons hotel” but definitely accidentally scheduled this “four seasons landscaping” store and they had to follow through with it. Veep was not this good. pic.twitter.com/DTJIQGsKHG— Alex Sexton (@SlexAxton) November 7, 2020 People are loving the landscaping shop.good morning to the four seasons total landscaping, between the sex shop and the crematorium, and to them, only.— maybe: diane⁷ (@dianelyssa) November 8, 2020 The neighboring businesses are even funnier.This is not over. For we shall mount our righteous stand at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Next to Fantasy Island Adult Books. Across the street from the Delaware Valley Cremation Center. Between the fire extinguisher and yellow hose. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/hxuAsbEjXi— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 7, 2020 .Some are taking inspiration for their own life events.Looking at wedding halls... pic.twitter.com/KUcvsAyzJ4— crisp-stove-top yams (@negnance) November 8, 2020 There's so much to learn about Four Seasons Total Landscaping.The existence of Four Seasons Total Landscaping implies the existence of Four Seasons Partial Landscaping.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) November 8, 2020 One person made a poll.where would your campaign's last stand take place. what would be your campaign's four seasons total landscaping— JP (@jpbrammer) November 9, 2020 Another is making merch.I am several celebratory mimosas in and made myself the Four Seasons Total Landscaping shirt I desperately wanted in my life. If you want it too, I'm tossing all profits to the Georgia runoffs. https://t.co/hK7mvcLr1I pic.twitter.com/NyjaNj39Ko— shing yin khor (@sawdustbear) November 7, 2020 And a backdrop for Zoom calls!I've uploaded Four Seasons Total Landscaping! Enjoy! https://t.co/dGGVaCDs9u— coopertom (@thecoopertom) November 9, 2020 Maybe Trump's next event can be at "DeRitz."And I know just the place. pic.twitter.com/dLL6os7Fqp— BYALOTHat (@Popehat) November 8, 2020 Comparisons to "Veep" were made.You’re telling me they booked a landscaping company?!? Not the hotel?!? pic.twitter.com/oqKeQlRhP2— Sean Butler (@Sean_Butler1) November 7, 2020 The place will definitely go down in history.I just peed a little laughing at the thought of future 8th graders going on a historical field trip to Four Seasons Total Landscaping.— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 9, 2020 It's really getting famous."YES I AM THE MANAGER OF FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING" pic.twitter.com/rxptMplquu— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 8, 2020 The company is reportedly selling its own election-inspired merch now.I am interrupting my reporting to bring you the news that Four Seasons Total Landscaping is now selling a sticker that says “MAKE AMERICA RAKE AGAIN!” and “LAWN AND ORDER!” pic.twitter.com/K0sJ2pEA6Q— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 9, 2020 Actress Emmy Rossum weighed in.Four Seasons Total Landscaping is also my secret code name for a bikini wax.— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 7, 2020 Puns were made.My favorite of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping moments pic.twitter.com/sBn6fyIjw9— Tia Landry (@tia_ms17) November 7, 2020 It really is wild that the people from the landscaping company went along with it.Shout out to the Four Seasons Landscaping person who stone cold booked Rudy's press conference and ran their credit card without telling them— Corporate Goth (@HoboCEOE) November 7, 2020 People are ordering their T-shirts.Yes, I am a complete sucker pic.twitter.com/s7q4PnDnqZ— Conrad Quilty-Harper (@Coneee) November 9, 2020 FSTL is being incorporated to the Constitution, maybe.Look, the founders were very clear on this. If there’s *any* doubt whatsoever, the head of Four Seasons Landscaping Services in Philly, PA flips a coin, and Kanye calls it.— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 9, 2020 Can't wait to see what this transition period brings next.https://twitter.com/sissenberg/status/1325089902657064962