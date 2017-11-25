Trump claims he'll be 'Time's' next Person of the Year. Twitter brutally disagrees.

In keeping with his relentless brand of pure narcissism and delusion, last night Donald Trump tweeted about his lingering suspicion that he just might be named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2017. This unwarranted suspicion would of course mean Time is bestowing the title on Trump for two years in a row, which even in 2017 (the year of Satan) would be unheard of for the publication.

Despite the unlikely odds, Trump still decided to share his self-glorifying prediction on Twitter, even going so far as to suggest he preemptively turned the title down.

I would laugh but Trump's Twitter presence has already hollowed out my soul.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter were quick to mock the possibility of Trump's claim to the title.

Nobody cares. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 24, 2017

The mag frequently includes photo spreads and interviews with several “finalist” type people, not just the person. So this is normal... of course Time would ask him for an interview... — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 24, 2017