Trump claims he'll be 'Time's' next Person of the Year. Twitter brutally disagrees.

Bronwyn Isaac
Nov 25, 2017@2:55 PM
In keeping with his relentless brand of pure narcissism and delusion, last night Donald Trump tweeted about his lingering suspicion that he just might be named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2017. This unwarranted suspicion would of course mean Time is bestowing the title on Trump for two years in a row, which even in 2017 (the year of Satan) would be unheard of for the publication.

Despite the unlikely odds, Trump still decided to share his self-glorifying prediction on Twitter, even going so far as to suggest he preemptively turned the title down.

I would laugh but Trump's Twitter presence has already hollowed out my soul.

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter were quick to mock the possibility of Trump's claim to the title.

Still, others hedged their hopes and bets on who they'd genuinely like to grace the cover.

Of course, there were plentiful GIFs from the first (only) time Trump was named Person of the Year.

While others on Twitter claimed they were also in the running for the iconic spot.

Even the Tennis star Andy Murray chimed in with the ultimate troll comment.

Eventually, Time chimed in to set the record straight.

THIS IS REAL. A PUBLICATION HAS TO CORRECT OUR DUMB PRESIDENT BECAUSE HE DOESN'T KNOW HOW MAGAZINES WORK.

I guess we'll just have to sit tight and wait until December 6 for Time's real Person of the Year, like always.

