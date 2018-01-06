Trump defends mental wellness on Twitter by assuring America he's a 'stable genius.'

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Trump took to Twitter to defend his mental capacity in a series of tweets where he unironically referred to himself as a "stable genius."

The tweet flurry seemed to be in response to some of the bonkers revelations from Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff's brand new tell-all book detailing Trump's time in the White House. While people have certainly questioned Trump's mental capacities before the book was released on Friday, its release has spurred a new line of questioning around the president's mental health and stability.

The book itself takes cues about the current administration and Trump himself through the accounts of several White House members, all of whom portray Trump as erratic and unstable.

In an attempt to aggressively defend the honor of his own mental stability, Trump posted a series of tweets this morning dispelling doubts about his cognitive health.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018