10 moments from Don Jr.’s testimony on the Trump Tower meeting that are bonkers even for Don Jr.

The Senate Judiciary Committee just released 2,500 pages of testimony and exhibits relating the notorious June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

You know, the one Don Jr. took with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, and brought Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort along? The meeting that was pitched by music publicist Rob Goldstone as "part of Russia and its government support for Mr. Trump," to which Junior replied, "If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer"?

Yeah, that one.

Here are the most interesting tidbits that Congress' document dump reveals.

1. Don Jr. insists that when he said he "loved" the Russian government actively working to help his dad's candidacy, he meant it in a chill, colloquial way.

"As I said i n my statement , it was a 15 colloquial term used to say, hey, great , thank you . I didn't want to deal with anything right now," Don Jr. told the committee.

Senate Judiciary Committee

Saying "pop" instead of "soda" is a colloquialism.

"You're the sh*t" is a colloquial term.