The Senate Judiciary Committee just released 2,500 pages of testimony and exhibits relating the notorious June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.
You know, the one Don Jr. took with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, and brought Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort along? The meeting that was pitched by music publicist Rob Goldstone as "part of Russia and its government support for Mr. Trump," to which Junior replied, "If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer"?
Yeah, that one.
Here are the most interesting tidbits that Congress' document dump reveals.
1. Don Jr. insists that when he said he "loved" the Russian government actively working to help his dad's candidacy, he meant it in a chill, colloquial way.
"As I said i n my statement , it was a 15 colloquial term used to say, hey, great , thank you . I didn't want to deal with anything right now," Don Jr. told the committee.
Saying "pop" instead of "soda" is a colloquialism.
"You're the sh*t" is a colloquial term.
"I love it" when the Russian government hopes to help influence the election is not a colloquial term that I know of, but maybe it's a rich person thing.
2. Don Jr. didn't see how accepting help from the Russian government could be problematic.
Trump Jr. bravely put country over party and agreed to accept damaging information about Hillary Clinton, even if it was at best illegal, and at worst, treason.
3. He was sassy as hell.
As the Associated Press summarizes:
Asked if he thought it would be a problem to take a meeting billed to him as part of a Russian government effort to aid his father, Trump Jr. said no.
“I didn’t think that listening to someone with information relevant to the fitness and character of a presidential candidate would be an issue, no.”
4. After a phone call with Emin Algarov, the guy who arranged the meeting, Don Jr. spoke for four minutes to a blocked number.
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told a House committee that Donald Trump Sr. has a blocked number, but it could be a coincidence.
4. Don Jr. insists that he does not recall the following phone conversations from June 7th, 2016:
- A call with "a 7 extension from Russia"
- An Arlington, Virginia number, a Google search for which shows that it belonged to Paul Manafort.
- A New York, New York number that just might belong to Jared Kushner.
5. Don Jr. also asserts that he was totally skeptical about the meeting and thought it would be a waste of time, but figured he'd bring the official campaign manager (Manafort) and the de facto campaign manager (Kushner) anyway, just in case.
6. He doesn't understand the meaning of the phrase "Did that come as a surprise to you?"
7. His lawyer objected to any questions about whether any info from or about this meeting was shared with Donald Trump Sr.
8. Don Jr. was too bored at the meeting to ask about WTF it means that the Russian government was supporting Trump.
A foreign government working to influence the American election is super dry.