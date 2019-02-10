Trump made a Trail of Tears reference when mocking Elizabeth Warren and the internet is not here for it.

Another day, another tweet from Donald Trump that makes the internet go into a full on meltdown. What a time to be alive. What was the president of the United States poppin' off about this time? Elizabeth Warren officially announced that she will be running for president in 2020, so naturally Trump had to respond by mocking her via Twitter. The catch? He seems to have made an apparent Trail of Tear reference in his tweet, and people are not happy about it. Turns out mocking mass genocide will be met with some backlash.

The tweet in question reads:

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Many people speculated that the use of "trail" here is an intentional reference to the Trail of Tears.