Trump trashing the media in front of their 'beautiful' kids is scarier than Halloween itself.

Happy (almost) Halloween! As with most party intensive holidays, Halloween celebrations extend far beyond the day itself and into the surrounding weekend. Which means, people have started letting out their inner monster early!
For president Trump, this is a daily activity, but his aptitude for horror was made even more evident when he attempted to connect with children during a pre-Halloween meeting with reporters and their kids.
White House reporters and their kids were welcomed into the Oval Office to greet Trump before trick-or-treating in the larger White House complex. The interactions were pure nightmare fuel.
Like a true supervillain, at one point Trump exclaimed. "I can't believe the media produced such beautiful children! How the media did this, I don't know."
This dawns the beginning of these kids' awakening into the true definition of hell. Only now, will they understand why their parents return from work with spirits fully drained, haunted by images of the monster in the Oval Office.
As part of Trump's extended nightmare performance, he continued to trash reporters in front of their kids.
He loudly told present members of the media they did a "good job" with the kids, but "wouldn't say you did very well here" in reference to their coverage of him. This is beyond.
The best/worst part is looking at how utterly bored and confused the poor kids are.
The hands-down creepiest moment of the meeting occurred when Trump commented on a little girl's weight.
"You have no weight problems -- that's the good news, right?" he said, before handing her candy. Um, why the f*ck isn't this man arrested yet?! Please bury me in a volcano.
Not missing a beat, Trump made sure to end the brief meet-and-greet by trashing the children's parents one last time. Classic.
He also managed to ask a young girl a question and then interrupt her before she could answer, so he's really staying on brand with his monstrosity here.
If you watch the clips closely, you'll see that many of the kids look non-plussed at the whole ordeal.
This one girl dressed as Princess Leia perhaps best sums up the encounter.
The difference between how kids respond to Trump and how they interacted with Obama bears the contrast of night and day, horror flick and family friendly blockbuster.
To say the least.
The White House better cover mandatory therapy for the kids after this haunted meeting. Because the rest of America is going to have a hard enough time time sleeping after these clips.
