Trump trashing the media in front of their 'beautiful' kids is scarier than Halloween itself.

Happy (almost) Halloween! As with most party intensive holidays, Halloween celebrations extend far beyond the day itself and into the surrounding weekend. Which means, people have started letting out their inner monster early!

For president Trump, this is a daily activity, but his aptitude for horror was made even more evident when he attempted to connect with children during a pre-Halloween meeting with reporters and their kids.

White House reporters and their kids were welcomed into the Oval Office to greet Trump before trick-or-treating in the larger White House complex. The interactions were pure nightmare fuel.

WATCH: Pres. Trump talks with the children of reporters during a Halloween event in the Oval Office on Friday. https://t.co/3jaFD2cFLM — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 27, 2017

Like a true supervillain, at one point Trump exclaimed. "I can't believe the media produced such beautiful children! How the media did this, I don't know."

This dawns the beginning of these kids' awakening into the true definition of hell. Only now, will they understand why their parents return from work with spirits fully drained, haunted by images of the monster in the Oval Office.

Pres. Trump: "I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children. How the media did this, I don't know." pic.twitter.com/Mm319OgrsP — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 27, 2017

As part of Trump's extended nightmare performance, he continued to trash reporters in front of their kids.