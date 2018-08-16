Trump tried to make Aretha Franklin’s death about himself, and the internet wasn't here for it.

Earlier this morning, the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, died in her home in Detroit. According to her publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, the 76-year-old legend's cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

Since the news of her death spread, fans and fellow musicians have been paying heartfelt tributes to Franklin's legacy.

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

Sadly but unsurprisingly, in true Trump fashion, the president's official statement on Franklin's death came off as an attempt to make her death about himself.

How Trump began his comments on Aretha Franklin's death: "I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 16, 2018

Here are Trump's full remarks on Aretha Franklin: pic.twitter.com/CASs39TMC5 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 16, 2018

Trump managed to dole out a heaping scoop of narcissism whilst talking about Franklin's death while simultaneously confusing people with the assertion that she "worked for me."

Since the White House hasn't clarified Trump's statement (what even is there to clarify), people on Twitter are assuming the president was referencing shows Franklin played in Trump Towers.