Trump tried to make Aretha Franklin’s death about himself, and the internet wasn't here for it.

Earlier this morning, the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, died in her home in Detroit. According to her publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, the 76-year-old legend's cause of death was pancreatic cancer.
Since the news of her death spread, fans and fellow musicians have been paying heartfelt tributes to Franklin's legacy.
Sadly but unsurprisingly, in true Trump fashion, the president's official statement on Franklin's death came off as an attempt to make her death about himself.
Trump managed to dole out a heaping scoop of narcissism whilst talking about Franklin's death while simultaneously confusing people with the assertion that she "worked for me."
Since the White House hasn't clarified Trump's statement (what even is there to clarify), people on Twitter are assuming the president was referencing shows Franklin played in Trump Towers.
Needless to say, Trump's self-centered response to the death of a legendary musician feels grossly on-brand, but remains inappropriate despite how accustomed we've become to his nonsense.
It would be really, really, nice if we lived in a country where our president could either say something tactful and empathetic, or shut up for an entire day. But alas,here we are. Rest in power, Aretha Franklin, you deserved a better world than this one.