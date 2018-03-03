The internet noticed something puzzling about Trump's tweet at Billy Graham's funeral.

On Friday, president Trump and Melania made their way to North Carolina for the funeral of the late Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Evangelical figurehead passed away last week of natural causes in his home at Montreat.

A large service of 2,000 guests was held at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, and despite Graham's huge cultural influence in America, Trump was the only living POTUS in attendance.

While Trump didn't give a dedication at the service itself, he did post a tweet in remembrance of the late Reverend.

At first glance, the tweet is fairly benign.

How do you go wrong by saying "Rest in Peace?!"

REST IN PEACE BILLY GRAHAM! pic.twitter.com/2qMoUccVC2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

But upon further inspection, people noticed some puzzling factors.

First off, why is Trump posting exclamation marks and all caps for his condolences?! Perhaps it should be noted that Graham was a Democrat, although I doubt it's that deep of a move on Trump's part.