People think Trump's tweet about the Russians' indictment makes him sound guilty AF.

On Friday, FBI special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals for interference in the 2016 presidential election, under charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States. On top of that, Mueller also charged three defendants with conspiracy to commit both wire fraud and bank fraud, while another five defendants were charged with aggravated identity fraud.

This huge piece of news has already merited a variety of responses and hot takes, but given his proximity to the investigation, the most relevant is president Donald Trump's.

As he is wont to do, Trump tweeted shortly after the news broke.

"Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion!" Trump wrote.

Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

The timing and defensiveness of the commander-in-chief's tweet sounded guilty to a lot of people.

