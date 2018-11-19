A Trump tweet that trolls Smokey Bear isn't aging well and the internet is on fire.

At this point, you'd think Trump would hire an intern (perhaps that microphone-grabbing one) to comb through all of his old tweets and delete anything that could potentially make him look bad. Well, in that case that intern might have to delete his entire twitter, but anything that has potential for media embarrassment should be taken down.

Luckily for our entertainment, Trump isn't smart enough to care about his past internet musings, and someone found a tweet that really isn't aging well in light of the recent California Woolsey Fire.

Who is paying for that tedious Smokey Bear commercial that is on all the time - enough already! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2015

Only Trump would get annoyed by a commercial featuring an adorable mascot from the National Parks Service trying to prevent devastating damage to our country's land, wildlife, and citizens.

Smokey Bear, whose famous for his "only you can prevent forest fires!" slogan, originated in 1944 as the United States Forest Service mascot and worked to spread the word about tools for fire prevention. There was actually a real Smokey Bear, who was a cub discovered in the midst of a fire in New Mexico's Captain Mountains in 1950. The cub was badly burned, but treated and chosen to live out his life in the National Zoo in Washington D.C. as a living symbol for fire prevention. Smokey has taught people how to stay safe at campsites, and how to safely dispose of cigarettes. So far, not a whole lot to hate about Smokey Bear, but we're dealing with Trump here.