Trump tweeted about 'SNL' last night even though it was just a re-run episode. Sad!

There are two things in this life that are certain: death and Donald Trump tweeting about how SNL hurt his feelings. And the latter often makes me wish for the former.

Last night's episode of SNL was a re-run, but apparently Trump still tuned in because he was poppin' off about it on Twitter, once again accusing the show of being biased and colluding with Russia. Always great to see the pot and the kettle spending time together.

It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of “the other side.” Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

....Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News. Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

The repeat episode last night included a sketch called “It’s A Wonderful Trump," which parodied It's A Wonderful Life by imagining a world where Trump was never president. When the sketch originally aired on December 15, it had also caused Trump to go on a Twitter tirade accusing SNL of colluding and conspiring against him. So it makes sense that the re-run of this episode triggered the president. Sad!