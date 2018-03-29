Trump tweeted pictures of his new border wall. There's one big problem.

However, there's just one (significant) issue with Trump's announcement about the wall.
Upon first glance, one would assume the pictures in Trump's tweet depict construction of the wall he's been avidly promising his (most xenophobic and racist) supporters.
But alas, the photos are in fact deceptive. The wall construction featured in Trump's tweet has been going on for months already, according to a report from Buzzfeed News.
It's not actually showing a new massive southern border wall. Instead, the photos are showing a project to replace broken down parts of the border wall along Calexico, California.
Back in February, the US Customs and Border Protection released a statement about the project, which has been in the planning stages since 2009.
"Although the existing wall has proven effective at deterring unlawful cross border activity, smuggling organizations damaged and breached this outdated version of a border wall several hundred times during the last two years," the statement read.
The original portion of the wall was constructed in the 1990s out of recycled metal.
The San Diego Border Patrol office tweeted pictures of the very same wall construction project back in February.
Despite the fairly deceptive nature of Trump's twitter photos, a Department of Homeland Security official confirmed with BuzzFeed News that Trump did in fact meet with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan on Wednesday afternoon.
While no details from the meeting have spilled, a spokesman for US Customs and Border Protection, Carlos Diaz, shared that DHS is still mulling over prototypes for construction of the wall, and there has been no new sections built as of yet.