Trump tweeted pictures of his new border wall. There's one big problem.

On Wednesday, president Trump excitedly tweeted that he'd been briefed on construction of his new Southern Border Wall, and attached pictures showing construction.

Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our Southern Border WALL! pic.twitter.com/pmCNoxxlkH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

However, there's just one (significant) issue with Trump's announcement about the wall.

Upon first glance, one would assume the pictures in Trump's tweet depict construction of the wall he's been avidly promising his (most xenophobic and racist) supporters.

But alas, the photos are in fact deceptive. The wall construction featured in Trump's tweet has been going on for months already, according to a report from Buzzfeed News.

It's not actually showing a new massive southern border wall. Instead, the photos are showing a project to replace broken down parts of the border wall along Calexico, California.

Back in February, the US Customs and Border Protection released a statement about the project, which has been in the planning stages since 2009.

"Although the existing wall has proven effective at deterring unlawful cross border activity, smuggling organizations damaged and breached this outdated version of a border wall several hundred times during the last two years," the statement read.