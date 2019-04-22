Trump tweeted the least Christ-like Easter message and it's getting crucified.

Our president is at it again, being a toddler throwing a temper tantrum in the grocery store aisles of our country.

In case any of his diehard Christian supporters were confused about whether or not he actually cared about the teachings of Jesus, Trump decided to make Easter all about his own accomplishments. Easter, the day that Christians celebrate because Jesus, a man who died for the sins of others, thought rich people were evil and championed for forgiveness and tolerance rose from the dead like Jon Snow should apparently be about the economy? Ok, Trump.

Especially considering the attacks in Sri Lanka, it seems extra inappropriate that our president would decide to reward himself on a holiday so important to many of his most loyal supporters. In a tweet that is now getting roasted, Trump gave himself an Easter basket of compliments:

Happy Easter! I have never been happier or more content because your Country is doing so well, with an Economy that is the talk of the World and may be stronger than it has ever been before. Have a great day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

Is our economy the "talk of the world" or is the world just talking about us because we have an orange reality television star attempting to lead? This tweet would maybe be more understandable if it happened on Thanksgiving, a day of gratitude, but Easter isn't the time for narcissism. It's a time to watch Kate Upton dye eggs in her underwear.