Trump had a morning Twitter meltdown about 'fake memos' that makes the memos seem very, very real.

On Friday, the FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just hours before he was planning to retire with benefits. According to Sessions, McCabe made an "an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath − on multiple occasions."

The grounds for firing referenced the FBI's previous investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while serving as secretary of State. If anything, the revelations of this previous investigation helped Trump win the election. However, that hasn't stopped the president from showing his relief that yet another FBI official is out of a job during Mueller's Russia probe.

"Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!" Trump wrote on Twitter Friday.

On Saturday, both Trump and his lawyer John Dowd expressed not only joy over McCabe's firing, but a hope that this would halt Mueller's investigation.