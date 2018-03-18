Trump had a morning Twitter meltdown about 'fake memos' that makes the memos seem very, very real.

On Friday, the FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just hours before he was planning to retire with benefits. According to Sessions, McCabe made an "an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath − on multiple occasions."
The grounds for firing referenced the FBI's previous investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while serving as secretary of State. If anything, the revelations of this previous investigation helped Trump win the election. However, that hasn't stopped the president from showing his relief that yet another FBI official is out of a job during Mueller's Russia probe.
"Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!" Trump wrote on Twitter Friday.
On Saturday, both Trump and his lawyer John Dowd expressed not only joy over McCabe's firing, but a hope that this would halt Mueller's investigation.
"I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier," Dowd wrote in a statement to the Daily Beast.
Trump's tweets on Saturday adamantly denied a collusion with Russia, despite the fact the McCabe's firing had nothing to do with that investigation on paper.
Rather than sleeping in, going to church, or literally doing anything pleasant with his last weekend day, early Sunday morning Trump launched into another tirade about McCabe's firing.
This time, Trump focused on McCabe's potentially indicting memos. A close source told that Mueller has memos written by McCabe documenting his conversations with President Donald Trump. Obviously, this hit a nerve with the president.
Given the fact that McCabe was a Deputy Director of the FBI, it's reasonable to assume he could've easily taken memos without Trump realizing it. And yet, Trump's insistence on nicknames like "lying James Comey" and "Fake Memos" speaks to a defensiveness that suggests culpability in itself.