New tell-all reveals Trump’s constant ‘nervous breakdown’ and just how much his employees hate him.

The journalist Bob Woodward has penned the newest upcoming White House tell-all Fear: Trump in the White House, and even just the preview excerpts are full of juicy hell.
Slated for release on September 11th (YUP), Woodward's book details a chaotic White House where administration staff actively doubt Trump's mental capabilities.
On Tuesday, The Washington Post published quotes from the book that revealed how the White House is unraveling under the president's constant "nervous breakdowns." It's also deeply apparent just much Trump's staff distrusts him.
At one point, the Chief of Staff John Kelly is quoted as clearly doubting Trump's mental wellness, and in a staff meeting went off on how much he hates the job.
"He's an idiot. It's pointless to try to convince him of anything. He's gone off the rails. We're in crazytown. I don't even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I've ever had," Kelly is quoted as saying at a staff meeting.
Trump's former lawyer, John Dowd, was also quoted as telling the president to avoid interviews with Robert Mueller, because he'd surely indict himself.
"Don’t testify. It’s either that or an orange jumpsuit," Dowd told the president. At another point in the book Dowd straight up calls Trump "a fucking liar."
Woodward's account also shares how the Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis told "‘close associates that the president acted like and had the understanding of ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader.'"
The book also reveals that Gary Cohn, the former director of the National Economic Council, once removed papers from Trump's desk to prevent him from signing them. Specifically, a withdrawal from the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The negative comments were certainly not limited to Trump's staff, the book also details many insults and breakdowns coming from the president himself.
"This guy is mentally retarded," Trump once said of Sessions. "He's this dumb southerner."
Trump also demeaned the former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to his face, during a time when Giuliani was actively defending the president's honor (following the leak of the infamous Access Hollywood tape).
"Rudy, you're a baby. I've never seen a worse defense of me in my life. They took your diaper off right there. You're like a little baby that needed to be changed. When are you going to be a man?" Trump said to Giuliani.
Unsurprisingly, Trump's political opposition faces similar ire. The book details a conversation between the president and Senator Lindsay Graham where Trump calls Barack Obama a "weak dick" for refusing to take action in Syria.
Woodward's book also details that once, during a meeting with his national security leaders about the concept of diplomacy, Trump broke in with his unedited feelings about North Korea.
"This is all about leader versus leader. Man versus man. Me versus Kim," the book quotes Trump as saying.
At another point he went on to attack his generals about the war in Afghanistan, saying, "You should be killing guys. You don't need a strategy to kill people."
Needless to say, even The Washington Post's preview of Fear: Trump in the White House is enough to simultaneously induce shudders and reasonable fear for the future of this country. The book will be out on September 11th, fittingly, given the implications for America.