New tell-all reveals Trump’s constant ‘nervous breakdown’ and just how much his employees hate him.

The journalist Bob Woodward has penned the newest upcoming White House tell-all Fear: Trump in the White House, and even just the preview excerpts are full of juicy hell.

Slated for release on September 11th (YUP), Woodward's book details a chaotic White House where administration staff actively doubt Trump's mental capabilities.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post published quotes from the book that revealed how the White House is unraveling under the president's constant "nervous breakdowns." It's also deeply apparent just much Trump's staff distrusts him.

This is one of the most disturbing accounts of what is going on in the White House that we've seen yet. If one-tenth of it is accurate, we are, in a very real sense, in the midst of a national emergency. https://t.co/9W9Yo5ib7I — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) September 4, 2018

At one point, the Chief of Staff John Kelly is quoted as clearly doubting Trump's mental wellness, and in a staff meeting went off on how much he hates the job.

"He's an idiot. It's pointless to try to convince him of anything. He's gone off the rails. We're in crazytown. I don't even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I've ever had," Kelly is quoted as saying at a staff meeting.