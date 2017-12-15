Trump's 2014 tweet about Net Neutrality is going viral for very Trumpian reasons.

If there's any adage we gain from 2017, it's that Trump has an old tweet for every topic (unfortunately), and somehow they always come back around to haunt us. Whether it's an old tweet about the Yankees, a political cartoon that predicted his election, or a prophecy about the potential for World War III, Trump's Twitter has a backlog of commentary for all of 2017's hot topics.
And now, the most recent tweet making the rounds addresses the FCC's vote to repeal net neutrality, or more accurately, Trump's ironic past fears about Obama attacking internet freedom.
Here is the juicy and bittersweet tweet of lore.
In typical fashion, the president's old tweet expressed a fear that Obama would take away the very same freedoms Trump's administration is threatening. Or maybe, since the wording is a bit confusing, he was expressing distaste for net neutrality in the first place?!
People on Twitter have very different takes on Trump's original intent.
What do you think?
That is all for this installment of "Trump's old tweet that has eerie relevance." I have faith there will be more episodes in coming weeks.