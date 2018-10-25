Trump’s 2016 comment about Hillary Clinton’s bodyguard have come back to haunt him.

For every event connected to the current administration, there is an old tweet or quote from Trump that is eerily relevant. At first, this finding was slightly amusing, but now it's become downright dire as Trump's ominous or hate-filled statements come back to haunt us through the political reality.

The latest example of this directly connects to Wednesday's attempted terrorist attacks, when packages containing explosives were sent to the Clintons, former president Obama, George Soros, John Brennan (at the New York CNN bureau), former Attorney General Eric Holder, the San Diego Tribune, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

Luckily, all of these bombs were successfully intercepted by the Secret Service, but had they not been - it would've been a day of major loss by way of assassination.

Packages to Soros, Obamas, Clintons, Brennan c/o CNN, Holder -- these devices, per law enforcement sources, were rudimentary but functional.



Meaning the intent here was mass murder. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 24, 2018

An old clip of Trump has resurfaced that feels extra terrifying given the attempted terror attack on Hillary Clinton. The clip shows Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida back in 2016.

After telling his supporters that Clinton's view on guns aimed to "destroy your Second Amendment," Trump took his rhetoric to a violent place and suggested the former presidential candidate's body guards disarm.