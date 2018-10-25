Trump’s 2016 comment about Hillary Clinton’s bodyguard have come back to haunt him.

For every event connected to the current administration, there is an old tweet or quote from Trump that is eerily relevant. At first, this finding was slightly amusing, but now it's become downright dire as Trump's ominous or hate-filled statements come back to haunt us through the political reality.
The latest example of this directly connects to Wednesday's attempted terrorist attacks, when packages containing explosives were sent to the Clintons, former president Obama, George Soros, John Brennan (at the New York CNN bureau), former Attorney General Eric Holder, the San Diego Tribune, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.
Luckily, all of these bombs were successfully intercepted by the Secret Service, but had they not been - it would've been a day of major loss by way of assassination.
An old clip of Trump has resurfaced that feels extra terrifying given the attempted terror attack on Hillary Clinton. The clip shows Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida back in 2016.
After telling his supporters that Clinton's view on guns aimed to "destroy your Second Amendment," Trump took his rhetoric to a violent place and suggested the former presidential candidate's body guards disarm.
"I think that her bodyguards should drop all weapons. I think they should disarm. Immediately. Let’s see what happens to her. Take their guns away, OK. It’ll be very dangerous," Trump said.
If Clinton's body guards had taken Trump's suggestion, she would very likely be dead today. Given that truth, this clip feels more like a thinly veiled threat than talking point for gun rights.
His old slander towards Waters also looks extra insidious given the threat on her life.
People are bringing up the sad but true point that Trump has at many points incited violence at his rallies. In fact, back in 2016 Clinton warned that he would usher in a new wave of political violence.
Since the attacks, Trump has spoken out against them, but still managed to blame the media in the process.
This is legitimately terrifying, I have no jokes here.