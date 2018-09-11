We can’t un-see Trump’s tragic 9/11 fist bump but we can drag it on Twitter.

Today marks the 17th anniversary of September 11th, a day when nearly 3,000 people died and 6,000 were injured following a terror attack on the World Trade Center. Most people, even if not personally affected, are able to conjure some semblance of empathy for those mourning loved ones.
Unsurprisingly, this ability to display basic levels of human empathy and tact doesn't apply to our president, who was photographed fist bumping while walking to the the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service.
This tone deaf photo truly captures so much of what is wrong with Trump, and the internet was quick to go all of the places with it, mostly to a place of embarrassment.
Having Trump as president feels like having an abusive stepdad who ruins every function with his ineptitude, except 1000 times worse because his ineptitude is steering one of the most powerful nations in the world.
Melania's shady side-eye truly sums up how many of us feel about Trump.
While others are simply relaying their own feelings about his incredibly inappropriate "mourning" ritual.
He really does have the stance of a club DJ ready to rev a crowd up before a night of EDM.
Many of us are actively clenching our buttholes in anticipation for all of the horribly narcissistic quotes he'll launch off with today.
People on Twitter have 99 feelings and loving Trump ain't one.
Once more, can we just reflect upon the fact that this facial expression shouldn't exist on the president, no matter what?!
I need a shot of whiskey and a nap until 2020, possibly 2024 depending on how things pan out.