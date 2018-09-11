We can’t un-see Trump’s tragic 9/11 fist bump but we can drag it on Twitter.

Today marks the 17th anniversary of September 11th, a day when nearly 3,000 people died and 6,000 were injured following a terror attack on the World Trade Center. Most people, even if not personally affected, are able to conjure some semblance of empathy for those mourning loved ones.

Unsurprisingly, this ability to display basic levels of human empathy and tact doesn't apply to our president, who was photographed fist bumping while walking to the the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service.

.@realDonaldTrump First Lady Melania Trump greet supporters as they arrive in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville, PA pic.twitter.com/SRMBvlDLKJ — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 11, 2018

This tone deaf photo truly captures so much of what is wrong with Trump, and the internet was quick to go all of the places with it, mostly to a place of embarrassment.

He is such an embarrassment — Thejoyofben (@thejoyofben) September 11, 2018