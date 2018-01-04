Trump's sons are going to hate the latest detail leaked from the Trump tell-all.

On Friday, Michael Wolff's book Fire and Fury detailing the current chaotic inner-workings of the White House will hit the shelves for readers across the world. Unsurprisingly, notable details have already leaked to the hungry minds of the internet by way of book reviewers and journalists alike.
One of the most delightfully coldblooded passages details how often Trump refers to his sons Eric and Don Jr. as dumb.
The Buzzfeed writer Tasneem N tweeted out a picture of a passage in Wolff's book that referenced Trump's habit of poking fun at his sons' intelligence (or perceived lack thereof).
"Apparently, Trump took regular pleasure in pointing out that his sons — Trump Jr. and Eric — 'were in the back of the room when God handed out brains,'" she wrote on Twitter.
There are of course, a variety of vastly different ways to absorb this information.
This Britney GIF sums most of them up concisely.
One could wonder - what kind of father regularly dismisses his children's brain power without considering how his influence factors into the picture? But then, it feels a bit naive to ponder this about a man who threatens nuclear war on Twitter.
America as a whole is Melania in this GIF.
People on Twitter had a bit of fun with the book's tidbit about Trump trolling his own sons.
It's likely safe to predict that this passage is just one of many that will rattle the corners of Twitter in coming weeks.