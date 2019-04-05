Tucker Carlson complained about 'feminists doing science.' It blew up in his face.

The world is full of unpredictable factors, but Fox News' Tucker Carlson is not one of them. Without fail, he manages to churn out wild soundbites week after week, and one of his most consistent touchpoints is his deep distate for feminists.
In fact, just last week Carlson made waves on the Twittersphere after he used the concept of feminist power to attack The Nation editor Chris Hayes.
"Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled, and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it."
As with a lot of Carlson's attacks, it ended up boosting Hayes' appearance to a large portion of the internet.
Well now, less than a week later, Carlson is back in the backlash seat, with a new soundbite making the rounds. This time, the Fox News host bemoaned the fact that feminists can do science, which further proves that he's a low-hanging Onion headline come to life.
During the segment, Carlson showed a video highlighting a study exploring the effects of toxic masculinity on our climate change crisis.
"When men’s gender identity was threatened, they tried to reassert their masculinity through environmentally damaging choices," he mockingly read from the study.
He then summarized: "If we want to save the environment we have to suppress men."
In true form, this assertion (that he worded himself), hit a nerve with Carlson, so her turned to the Conservative author Mark Steyn to ask the question that launched a thousand tweets:
"How did we wind up with a country in which feminists do science?"
Needless to say, Carlson's distress at women being allowed to "do science" has garnered a flood of responses. Many are worried about the fall out that will inevitably occur when Carlson realizes women are allowed into tech and the arts as well.
Others decided to remind Carlson of a few of the many groundbreaking female scientists throughout history.
Given the stupidity of his proclamation, there are endless responses that are best communicated through an image.
At his current rate, it'll only be a few more days before Carlson finds a new absurd bone to pick with women's rights.