Tucker Carlson complained about 'feminists doing science.' It blew up in his face.

The world is full of unpredictable factors, but Fox News' Tucker Carlson is not one of them. Without fail, he manages to churn out wild soundbites week after week, and one of his most consistent touchpoints is his deep distate for feminists.

In fact, just last week Carlson made waves on the Twittersphere after he used the concept of feminist power to attack The Nation editor Chris Hayes.

"Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled, and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it."

As with a lot of Carlson's attacks, it ended up boosting Hayes' appearance to a large portion of the internet.

Wait—if feminists were in charge all men would be educated, honest, well-groomed, funny and smart? Fuck yeah, let’s do this @chrislhayes https://t.co/FtPpFb4rs5 — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) April 2, 2019

Well now, less than a week later, Carlson is back in the backlash seat, with a new soundbite making the rounds. This time, the Fox News host bemoaned the fact that feminists can do science, which further proves that he's a low-hanging Onion headline come to life.