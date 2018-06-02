20 tweets about #MelaniaMissing that will make you laugh and then feel bad.

The past three weeks the world has been asunder with the question: where is Melania Trump and what is she doing?!

Melania's last public appearance was on May 10, when three Americans were released by North Korea.

Just four days later, Melania was hospitalized for "an embolisation procedure to treat a benign kidney condition" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

After 20 days out of the public eye and an unloading of (fairly viable) conspiracy theories by people online, Melania broke her silence on Wednesday with a tweet.

"I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @ WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!" Melania wrote.

Still, the tweet itself left a lot of people unconvinced. Some noted the similarity to Trump's voice, while others noted the fact that anyone could easily tweet from her account. The tweet also doesn't count as a public appearance, which means at the time of writing, it's now been 23 days since she was verifiably spotted.