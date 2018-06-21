18 tweets about celebrities from fans who love them so much it’s creepy.

Regardless of your personal relationship with celebrity culture, it's pretty unavoidable. At every turn we're bombarded with images and updates (that I often write) exposing detailed information about the most famous musicians, actors, and influencers. Before we know it, they can feel like close personal friends.

While technically, most famous people sign up to have strangers obsessively adore them from afar, there comes a point when devoted fandom can quickly turn creepy.

For example, handcrafting endless tweets about a celebrity in hopes that they'll see them? Creepy. Showing up to various locations with the sole intention of spotting them grocery shopping, buying a new t-shirt, or taking a loved on out to eat? Also probably creepy, but also, who among us HASN'T done one of these things (I'm exposing myself here)?!

In fact, several episodes of our Someecards podcast Creep explores the ways being a fan can easily go too far.