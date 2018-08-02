17 tweets you’ll only relate to if you’ve ever creeped on your crush.

Is there anything both more universal and creepy than having a crush on someone who is completely unaware of your feelings? Statistically speaking, this has happened to all of us at one point. Maybe we were too shy to ever let our feelings be known. Perhaps they were a stranger on the bus or a cashier at our grocery store who doesn't even know our name.

Perchance they're someone who knows us very well, but we knew they were in a committed relationship or feared the rejection. Whatever the scenario, creeping on a crush from afar is as common as loving sliced bread. Which is to say, it's very common but there are unfortunate souls who are deprived of this human right.

A recent episode of the Someecards Creep podcast explores the notion of forming a secret crush after cleaning someone's house professionally, as well as a tale of a woman faking cancer to get sex, and what it's like to date gay men as a straight woman.

Another recent episode of Creep includes a story about building a fake Tinder account (for spying purposes), and how to strategically Facebook stalk potential employers in order to nail a gig.