Just 18 tweets dunking on brands for exploiting Pride month. Sashay away.

Happy Pride month, y'all! For those of you who don't know, the month of June commemorates the Stonewall riots, which were started by a Black, trans woman named Marsha P. Johnson. Pride is a celebration that honors rebellion and revolution, but nowadays that message has gotten somewhat lost among the clutter of rainbow stamped t-shirts being sold by every major brand. The irony here is that these big companies are using this month as a way to make money off a community they have historically --and often presently -ignore, neglect and actively harm. Plus, many of these corporations will spend all of June selling pride merch, and then taking that money and using it to fund the GOP and other conservative organizations. In short, big corporations and brands are trying to hijack Gay Pride and it's total BS.

And you know who is *not* having it? Gay Twitter, b*tch, that's who. Here are some of our favorite tweets that call out corporations for trying to take advantage of Pride. Drag their asses!

1.

Capitalism celebrates pride month by taking Queer peoples money lol — IAM (@IndyaMoore) June 1, 2019

2.