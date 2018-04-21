20 tweets from the funniest Dad on Twitter and his equally funny kids.

The comedy writer and Twitter fiend James Breakwell has FOUR whole daughters under 8-years-old. As you can imagine, having a 7-year-old, 5-year-old, 3-year-old and 2-year-old provides a lot of fodder for jokes.

Luckily for people needing a laugh, Breakwell is generous about sharing his comedic dad musings with the rest of the internet.

Perhaps the best part of Breakwell's tweets is witnessing how funny his kids are turning out, it makes perfect sunset he apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Even still, there's something about witnessing a child developing sass and intelligence that is truly beautiful to behold.

While all of his children are turning up some great sass, his 5-year-old's hilarious answers to his questions have gained particular traction on Twitter. We can truly thank the internet for the ability to enjoy these jokes.

1.