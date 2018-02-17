25 hilarious scheming tweets about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt getting back together.

25 hilarious scheming tweets about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt getting back together.
Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 17, 2018@12:42 AM
Advertising

In case you haven't heard, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux broke up, and the world is once again in shambles on behalf of our beloved Rachel. While it's fairly old news the Brad Pitt is on the dating market after a painful divorce with Angelina Jolie, the newly single status of Aniston has some die-hard fans scheming about a potential reunion between the two.

While the possibility of the high-profile former lovers reuniting is probably slim (we're talking Jenny Craig spokesperson slim) at best, the beautiful world of Twitter has still been crafting some hilarious tweets about the possibility. Here they are, in all their glory.

1.

2.

3.

Advertising

4.

5.

Advertising

6.

7.

8.

Advertising

9.

10.

11.

Advertising

12.

13.

14.

Advertising

15.

16.

17.

Advertising

18.

19.

20.

Advertising

21.

22.

23.

Advertising

24.

25.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc