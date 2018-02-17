25 hilarious scheming tweets about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt getting back together.

In case you haven't heard, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux broke up, and the world is once again in shambles on behalf of our beloved Rachel. While it's fairly old news the Brad Pitt is on the dating market after a painful divorce with Angelina Jolie, the newly single status of Aniston has some die-hard fans scheming about a potential reunion between the two.

While the possibility of the high-profile former lovers reuniting is probably slim (we're talking Jenny Craig spokesperson slim) at best, the beautiful world of Twitter has still been crafting some hilarious tweets about the possibility. Here they are, in all their glory.

1.

ALL I'M SAYING is that jennifer aniston and brad pitt are now both single at the same time — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) February 15, 2018

2.

#JenniferAniston

When u realize both Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt are now single pic.twitter.com/Y9cxfIWQyH — Sonia Grace (@Sonia_GoodGirl) February 15, 2018

3.