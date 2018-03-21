33 tweets about the Mark Zuckerberg scandal to read before Facebook hides this post.

Last week a bombshell report from the New York Times alleged that the British data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica gleaned information from roughly 50 million Facebook users without their permission or knowledge. To top that off, the firm collected enough information from 30 million users to match to other personal accounts, as well as build potential fictional accounts.

For context, Cambridge Analytica has close ties to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, causing many to draw connections between the rise of Trump and this breach of information.

The personal data itself was collected through an online personality quiz created in 2013 by Aleksandr Kogan, who then shared the results with Cambridge Anaylytica. According to Zuckerberg, when Facebook became aware of this information breach in 2015, "We immediately banned Kogan's app from our platform, and demanded that Kogan and Cambridge Analytica formally certify that they had deleted all improperly acquired data."

However, neither Zuckerberg or any top Facebook employee publicly alerted users to the huge breach of privacy.

Understandably, the public has been waiting with baited breath for Zuckerberg's public response to the implications of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Finally, on Wednesday, Zuckerberg made a Facebook post (of course) about the whole ordeal.

As you quickly notice, you'll notice he does not once apologize to his users. He also doesn't deny having knowledge of this breach back in 2015, but claims banning both Cambridge Analytica and Kogan's app from the social media platform constitutes "taking the most important steps."