30 tweets about online dating that reveal how the internet has changed romance.

It sounds corny to type, but the internet really has changed everything. With the advent of the web (and trillions of apps) we can now organize the most intimate details of our lives online. This of course makes straightforward errands like grocery and underwear shopping super convenient. However, the now common practice of online dating brings a whole new set of problems along with its convenience.

At this point, most of us have dabbled in the world of online dating, and if we haven't personally its likely we have a friend (or five) with some stories up their sleeve.

However, just because swiping partners and hookups on Tinder, Grindr, Hinge, or any other similar variation is now the norm, doesn't mean there aren't still a sizable amount of web-related hurdles to figure out. How do you construct an appealing profile that is both honest AND flattering? What the hell is a bio, and what's the ideal first date?

Because the veritable mess (and beauty) of dating and sex in the internet age is such a minefield, we here at Someecards recently launched our Creep podcast to explore all of the questions that go with our current terrain.