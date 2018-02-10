40 tweets that sum up the moment you've turned into your parents.

Whether we like it or not, most of us eventually face a moment where we realize we are in fact, our parents. Despite all our adolescent raging, the very habits that drove us crazy as teens often crop up we get older.
While this moment can sometimes feel poignant, more often than not it's humorous occasion.
Here are 40 tweets that best sum up that realization.
1.
Got a new stove and I’m like #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents pic.twitter.com/EN5O7qZkT7— laney (@misslaneym) February 9, 2018
2.
I get excited when a new supermarket opens #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— AlohaTags (@AlohaTags) February 9, 2018
3.
You left your turn signal on for 6 miles and didn't even care. #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Eric Little (@SoCalEricLittle) February 9, 2018
4.
Everything you do is embarrassing #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents pic.twitter.com/vm2eXySiVy— Ziggy (@mrjafri) February 9, 2018
5.
You say, “Don’t make me pull this car over. #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Liz💗😂 (@JustLiz65) February 9, 2018
6.
You tell stories about how rough it was to get to school as a kid. #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents pic.twitter.com/nAIXhJDQzf— Wildwood Flower (@WildFlower_0121) February 9, 2018
7.
You go to restaurants early to avoid the crowds #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Carrie (@MyHappyPlace18) February 9, 2018
8.
#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— LisaM (@LISAMW979) February 9, 2018
Worry about everyone until I know they're home safe.
9.
#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Caitlin Tierney (@KatieTierneyH) February 9, 2018
Your ‘Mom’ voice comes out
10.
#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents you’re collecting plastic bags, old tin cans, etc....— Elizette Z (@elizettezamora) February 9, 2018
11.
When you tell someone "I'm not mad; just disappointed."#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Daniel E. (@wickedfedora2) February 9, 2018
12.
You start using the term, "Back in my day."#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Daniel Hopkins (@IamDHop) February 9, 2018
13.
Listing the names of all your children, family pets, and least favorite sibling until you finally land on the correct name of your middle child.#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Marc (@FulviaZagato76) February 9, 2018
14.
#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents you spend your weekends doing laundry instead of having fun— Fluffy/Flufftoria (@RealFluffyTaggr) February 9, 2018
15.
I dig around my purse to give exact change at the store #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— MikealaSunshine (@Alohababe2011) February 9, 2018
16.
I can watch the entire Grammys and not know who a single person is. #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Ghost Thinkso 👻 (@ghostthinkso555) February 9, 2018
17.
I suddenly care too much about couch cushions #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) February 9, 2018
18.
You turn up your music in the car because you're excited to play it for your kid and your kid says PLEASE CHANGE IT! #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Luke, Deft ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) February 9, 2018
19.
You say “because I said so” and you dgaf.#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— ☯️nAmyste blissfully happy.😇🔥 (@AAskelson) February 9, 2018
20.
#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents Dinner is at 4:45— PHILosopher (@philster115) February 9, 2018
21.
#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents You walk into rooms and then instantly forget what you walked in there for.— Rich Piechowski (@Piech42) February 9, 2018
22.
I check if the front door is locked twice #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— .:Natalia:. (@BellaMoonP) February 9, 2018
23.
I drive around the neighborhood and envy other people's lawns #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— MikealaSunshine (@Alohababe2011) February 9, 2018
24.
Urban Dictionary is my homepage. #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) February 9, 2018
25.
I refer to people in their early 20s as “kids”. #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— ☯️nAmyste blissfully happy.😇🔥 (@AAskelson) February 9, 2018
26.
Telling the same stories repeatedly.— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) February 9, 2018
#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents
27.
You're broke as fuck. #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) February 9, 2018
28.
I said “we didn’t have cellphones or tablets when I was a kid”. I didn’t even have to add “or the internet” - they were horrified already. #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Kirsten Ott (@ottthoughts) February 10, 2018
29.
When other kids are mean to yours you want to kick their asses #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— 🖤Ashley🖤 (@ATwistedSis) February 9, 2018
30.
#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— red apple (@red_porter2) February 9, 2018
Subtle things, like the noises you make sitting down, you start repeating yourself, and the noises you make sitting down
31.
You stay up late just so you can have a few minutes when you aren’t being needed. #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Lil Ranna Anna (@Royal_RannaAnna) February 10, 2018
32.
33.
Your kid looks at you like this #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents pic.twitter.com/LkLYsyd2aV— Ziggy (@mrjafri) February 9, 2018
34.
#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) February 9, 2018
You go back to calling it a pound sign and screaming at the kids to stop playing pound sign games on your lawn
35.
I have a cupboard full of bags.#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Marilyn (@twitweeting) February 9, 2018
36.
#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— ThePublicGadfly (@ThePublicGadfly) February 9, 2018
You call this a hashtag? Back in my day we had REAL hastags AND could only put 140 characters on the Twitter and we loved it! pic.twitter.com/yK0NQypYia
37.
#SignsYouveBecomeYourParents— Darcy (@Darcy59415346) February 10, 2018
Shut the door! I'm not heating the whole neighborhood!
38.
When I look in the mirror, I see my mom staring back at me. #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents pic.twitter.com/OCXddCi8NK— Robyn your 💜 (@robyndwoskin) February 9, 2018
39.
I watch the Grammys wondering whothehell these "singers" are #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents pic.twitter.com/PQ8I9uEwSX— Hello Felicia (@hellofelicia14) February 9, 2018
40.
Coffee is the most important meal of the day #SignsYouveBecomeYourParents pic.twitter.com/LGXV793KEM— CaseyAtTheBar 🍺 (@CaseyKimberly) February 10, 2018