20 tweets about pregnancy that will make the baby kick with laughter.

Being pregnant is an amazing feat. After all, you're growing a whole human inside of you! While the miraculous nature of pregnancy is surely something of beauty, the whole process brings with it a whole slew of absurd situations.

Since Twitter provides the ultimate forum to joke about all possible bodily experiences (you don't have to search deep to find some traumatic content), it wasn't difficult to find these hilarious pregnancy-related tweets for your enjoyment.

1.

5-year-old: What happens if the baby pees?



Pregnant wife: She won't. She waits till she's born



5: Right. Just like no one pees in the pool — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) August 11, 2015

2.