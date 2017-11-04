These hilariously real tweets about being sick will have you wheezing with laughter.

We all know the struggle of catching a cold during the winter. Just when you think your immune system has transcended the oppressive bounds of getting sick, your throat begins to scratch and a fever sets your bones on fire. It's truly like clockwork, once we think we're in the clear the sickness arrives on the scene like a true villain hellbent on ruining our lives for a week.
Since the snot-filled struggle is a universal affliction, people on Twitter have been sharing their all too relatable complaints and anecdotes about the tribulations of cold season.
Some of these scenarios are so vivid we can't help but laugh in solidarity.
Otherwise we'll be weeping into our Emergen-C, because the long overdue trans humanist revolution hasn't started yet. When will we receive our robot parts and live forever?! This is yet another government conspiracy and should have been addressed in the JFK files.
There's TFW you feel the sickness coming on.
Those times when you have to call in some help.
And of course, those moments we all wish we were babies again.
At least young enough to get out of school and be hand-fed soup by a doting mother.
There are also the times that we sabotage ourselves.
Being an adult doesn't mean we're actually smart.
Occasionally, being sick is a competition.
Sorry dude, but the pregnant woman is going to win every time. She's literally growing a human being inside her stomach, so that pretty much trumps any argument.
While being sick may never be ideal, at least we have Twitter to commiserate with.