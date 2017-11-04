These hilariously real tweets about being sick will have you wheezing with laughter.

We all know the struggle of catching a cold during the winter. Just when you think your immune system has transcended the oppressive bounds of getting sick, your throat begins to scratch and a fever sets your bones on fire. It's truly like clockwork, once we think we're in the clear the sickness arrives on the scene like a true villain hellbent on ruining our lives for a week.

Since the snot-filled struggle is a universal affliction, people on Twitter have been sharing their all too relatable complaints and anecdotes about the tribulations of cold season.

Some of these scenarios are so vivid we can't help but laugh in solidarity.

Otherwise we'll be weeping into our Emergen-C, because the long overdue trans humanist revolution hasn't started yet. When will we receive our robot parts and live forever?! This is yet another government conspiracy and should have been addressed in the JFK files.

me, 4 days ago: "i don't get sick"

me, today: is sick



and that's just how the cookie crumbles folks — julia!! (@JuliaaOlsonn) November 1, 2017

Me: im a bad bitch you can't kill me !!

Me with a small cold: pic.twitter.com/Py9Xedlw43 — affection (@induct) October 30, 2017

There's TFW you feel the sickness coming on.

I keep sneezing! Have sneezed about 6 times in 5minutes! 🤞please don't get ill, please don't get ill, please don't get ill 🤞🤧 — NettyPlays (@nettyplays) November 2, 2017

Those times when you have to call in some help.

Texting my Dad how ill I am so he orders me takeaway >>>>>>>> — shayyyyyyy (@shaynafaithx) October 31, 2017

And of course, those moments we all wish we were babies again.

At least young enough to get out of school and be hand-fed soup by a doting mother.

Actually hate being ill it's changed things so much, friends, work, going to places everything really. I want to feel normal #ibd #addisons pic.twitter.com/kbLGgbEKzL — molclair (@molclair) November 3, 2017

Worst bit about being ill at this age is that u need money and still go to work and college — J.W (@Tbh_Joe) November 3, 2017

I hate when you get sick at the worst time. 😒😪😩 — ❤️Angie Denise❤️ (@GoodieGirlAngie) October 24, 2017

I hate being sick when you're an adult and there's no school to miss — Samantha Ravndahl (@SsssamanthaaMUA) November 22, 2016

There are also the times that we sabotage ourselves.

Being an adult doesn't mean we're actually smart.

Pro-tip: don’t ever decide to get drunk while you’re also sick, your life will be awful the next day — Josh Morgan (@raking_in_the_v) November 1, 2017

Occasionally, being sick is a competition.

On another note I've been sick for a week and am scratching at the fucking walls, I hate being locked up at home, the world is waiting — Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) February 9, 2017

I hate being sick... Haven't worn makeup in 6 days and my skin is like WTF BITCH — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) September 18, 2017

1 person in our house has the man flu. The other is pregnant. The battle of who can prove they’re too uncomfortable to reach the tv remote. — MJ (@MJslyMcFly) November 1, 2017

Sorry dude, but the pregnant woman is going to win every time. She's literally growing a human being inside her stomach, so that pretty much trumps any argument.

While being sick may never be ideal, at least we have Twitter to commiserate with.