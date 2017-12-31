18 tweets about airport bars that perfectly capture the feeling of being drunk at the terminal.

Oftentimes, airports feel like huge purgatory hallways full of overpriced souvenirs and large signs insuring lost tourists don't miss their flights. To make matters worse, the soundtracks and lighting for most airports feel like they were modeled after a futuristic prison, further plunging travelers into a temporarily depressive state.

While the overall vibe of most airports feel like a humming brush with death, there is no doubt that airport bars inhabit the weirdest emotional corners of the terminals.

Since many people on Twitter have been traveling for the holidays, there have been a lot of golden observations about what it feels like to drink at the airport. Here are the tweets that truly capture the drunk terminal vibe, in my humble opinion.

me at the airport bar: hello a glass of cab and can I show you a pic of my new puppy — keystonemami (@bridgetldalton) December 30, 2017

Just bought a banana so that I could buy a beer at airport bar before noon in Austin. Ah, Texas. pic.twitter.com/Op5OP0mPFN — Stephanie Moreno (@brooklynwino) December 10, 2017

