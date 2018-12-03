Twins share the most awkward moments people mistook them for their siblings.

Everyone loves twins. From Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Tia and Tamera Mowry to John Legend and Arthur the aardvark, siblings who look alike are fascinating and fun.
While there have been countless movies, plays and books centered on the hilarity that ensues when identical twins switch places or are mistaken for their sibling, many of us boring single-birth people can't quite understand the experience of having someone else look exactly like us.
When a Reddit user asked the internet, "Identical twins of Reddit, what's the most awkward thing that has happened to you because someone thought you were your sibling?" the twins of the world really pulled through.
1. Things got weird for "Dragonfudge."
I was walking to my car one day after classes when I was in college when this girl comes marching up to me angry as all hell and asks why I didn't call her back after "our wonderful night together". Turns out, her and my twin had a one night stand and he ghosted her afterwards.
2. "d3athR0n" needs a bio rewrite.
Finally, I have something! My identical twin gets ~5 matches a day on tinder, I've been on it for ~1yr and I have a grand total of 0 matches.
We have the same face god dammit!
3. Two-timing dad for "lattest."
My dad is an identical twin. Both have a wife and two kids. They both frequent a restaurant with the family. Every time we go to that restaurant, the staff point and whisper. Dad tells us it’s because they think he and his twin are the same guy, with two families (who don’t know about each other), and bring both of his families to the same place.
4. Yikes, "divinelyshpongled."
While I was washing the dishes my brothers wife came up behind me and grabbed my crotch and whispered “hurry up and come F me” to which I replied “not sure X would like that to be honest”
5. Secret twins for "Blatchford8."
So my twin and I went to separate schools in 7th grade. Mid way through the year I transferred over to my twins school. The day before I started my twin fell down in science class and hit their head, and ended up going home. I start school the next day. Same science teacher. I go to the front of the class (cause im new) and I introduce myself. The teachers eyes got really wide. He starts freaking out and telling me that I’m Ash (my twins name). Moral of the story. My twin told NO ONE at their school that they had an identical. The teacher thought I was Ash with a head injury.
6. Call-out fail, "Briannkin."
I'm not, but my brothers are identical twins. My brother and I both had kinda shitty weeks a few months ago, so we decided to go out for dinner. Got there and the waitress kept giving me just the dirtiest of looks. Finally she looks at my brother and says something along the lines of "wow, I can't believe you are seeing other women while your girlfriend is on a mission trip." Turns out, the waitress was friends with our other brother's girlfriend. The waitress got really embarrassed when my brother introduced us as "the twin and the sister."
7. Oh my god good looking out for your bro, "kissel_"
Oh, and a other one, though it's not really awkward per se.
One day I went into a Starbucks.
The Barista smiles at me and says " Oh, didn't I see you on the trail the other day? You had the cutest dog!"
I don't have a dog.
But my twin brother does...
So, even though I'm quite happily married, I flirted with her for a few minutes and just gave her my brother's number.
8. Oh no, "tanyagal2."
I am an identical twin and one time I slept over at her house and there was only one bed so her husband let me sleep in the bed with my twin and he took the couch. The next morning he heard the shower go on and thought I had gone in there (it was my twin). Then he climbed in bed behind me and put his arm around my waist. He softly said "Hey" in my ear and I turned to look at him and said "Hey baby, looking for a little variety?" as a joke. He LEAPT out of bed and said "If I were looking for variety, do you think I would choose you??" It was awesome.
9. This is awkward, "Robbylution."
I got an acceptance letter for a college I never applied to. My high school sent the college my transcript instead of my brother's, so I got a letter with my name and his choice of major. It's funny now. At the time it was a huge pain in the ass to get unfucked.
10. Cuteness fail for, "allonan2361."
I dated a girl with a twin sister only way to tell them apart my gf had a freckle under her right eye and her sister had one under the left. I came home from work one morning gf was doing the dishes so i slid up behind her and started kissing her neck she turned to look at me and wouldnt you believe it the freckle was on the wrong side.
Gf's sister had come to visit and nobody bothered to tell me.
After the initial shock wore off i started apologizing they found it extremely funny, it wasnt the first time and i am sure after things ended between us it happened to someone else lol.
I am still friends with both and they bring it up everytime we get a chance to meet up.
11. Better luck next time, "KelciumKarbonaughte."
My sister and I are fraternal but happen to look very similar to the casual observer. Our orthodontist appointments were usually scheduled for the same time, though we were in different rooms (obviously). While he was examining my teeth, the doctor kept going on and on about how my mouth had changed since my last appointment, and how he might take my braces off sooner than he was planning. I was so stoked until I glanced at the records pulled up on the screen. Yep, they were my sisters. Thanks for the false hope, doc.
12. Awww, "johnsonsmashedpotato."
I have an identical twin brother. I am straight and dating a girl while he’s gay and dating a guy.
One day, my brother and I decided to wear the same outfit for laughs. Before class, I was facing my locker and my twin brother’s boyfriend came up from behind and gave me a big bear hug. I was creeped out and turned around only to see that it was him.
It’s still pretty funny to this day
13. Damn, "jimboslice1234."
I had my boss get mad at me one time because I called out of my shift one night when I was really sick. He left work before the dinner rush and got some food at a different restaurant that my twin brother works at. My brother told me that my boss went up to him and said something along the lines of “why did you feel the need to make up you were sick, just to go work at a second job? I’m not sure if I want someone who will lie to me to work for me”. Needless to say he didn’t believe my brother when he tried explaining that he is my twin. Most of my other coworkers have met my brother and backed me up when my boss was talking about it the next day.
14. Wow this is a very thorough adoption agency, "GrilledBeeSandwich."
My parents have a friend who is an identical twin. Several years ago he and his wife were in the process of adopting two children through a private agency. Things were going well and the adoption date was set, but about two weeks before it was supposed to be finalized the couple got a phone call from the agency stating there was a problem. One of the people working on their case claimed they had seen the husband out with another woman and the agency would not adopt the kids into an unstable home. Turns out, the husband’s twin and sister-in-law had been in town visiting and happened to go shopping and been seen kissing his wife. The agency knew the guy had a brother, but not that he was a twin. He and his wife had to go into the agency with my parents’ friends to prove they weren’t lying.
15. This should be a short film, "logicalsilly."
I have one with a twist.
Me and brother are 2 years apart and resemble each other vaguely. We moved towns and after few years I was visiting my old town. Went to a store and the owner greeted me with some slangs that should be used only with friends. I was shocked and he realised his mistake. Apologized profusely and told me how he was a close buddy of my bro.
After a year or so I saw him at a railway station. Jokingly I shouted the same slangs to greet him. A WTF was written all over his face. I thought he forgot about our exchange and tried to remind him. He refused to know my brother. I apologized and moved on.
Some time later I mentioned this my brother who said "he has an identical twin."
16. Beware the Tinder trap, "leelubean."
My sister went on a Tinder dating spree while we worked at the same cafe near the university. Some dude came in and started flirting with me, and then called me by her name! I told him I was her identical twin and he didn't believe me until I showed him a picture of us together. I still get weird looks from dudes I've never seen before... I'm pretty sure it's because of that time in her life, haha!