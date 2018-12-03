Twins share the most awkward moments people mistook them for their siblings.

Everyone loves twins. From Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Tia and Tamera Mowry to John Legend and Arthur the aardvark, siblings who look alike are fascinating and fun.

While there have been countless movies, plays and books centered on the hilarity that ensues when identical twins switch places or are mistaken for their sibling, many of us boring single-birth people can't quite understand the experience of having someone else look exactly like us.

When a Reddit user asked the internet, "Identical twins of Reddit, what's the most awkward thing that has happened to you because someone thought you were your sibling?" the twins of the world really pulled through.

1. Things got weird for "Dragonfudge."