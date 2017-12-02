Twitter can't get enough of this adorable video of The Rock kicking it with children.

It'd be an understatement to say the current political and emotional landscape of America can be a lot to stomach, so it's important to take a breather every now and then for your mental sanity. This is where the lovable antics of Dwayne The Rock Johnson can be used as a soothing balm against the temptation to give up on humanity forever. Despite his wall-to-wall schedule, the wrestler turned actor still regularly finds time to hang out with fans and give enthusiastic shout outs on social media.
When The Insider posted a video of The Rock hanging out with child fans and being a lovable man in general, Twitter was fully on board.
You'd need a heart of stone (PUN INTENDED) in order to not feel warm and fuzzy while witnessing The Rock making kids laugh.
The Rock shared the video on his Twitter and said that connecting with fans is his favorite part of fame.
This video only intensifies the internet's deep love of him.
The world needs a whole lot more of this.