Twitter can't stop watching this BMX rider nearly impale himself on a gate.

The longtime popularity of America's Funniest Home Videos served as proof that people love watching the physical comedy of failed stunts, tragic expressions of excitement, and the occasional literal pie in the face. While our collective obsession with jovial physical frailty is often fixated on comical accidents, there's an equal fascination with people who somehow DON'T get their shit broken against the odds.
So, when Sportscenter shared a video of BMX rider Anthony Napo hurling through the air and nearly breaking his body on a gate, the internet focused their eyes (and ears) on the spectacle.
He almost dies twice, this is nuts.
Understandably, people are dealing with existential levels of shook.
Some people on Twitter even have theories about the fate of Napo.
It obviously wasn't his time to die, and the universe knew that (or some ultra lucky mashup of physics).
If Napo was ever toying with the idea of launching a cult, this video would serve as a fabulous recruiting tool for potential followers. Who can argue someone's spiritual fortitude when they have video proof of themselves escaping death?! Hopefully, he continues to use his casual immortality to do cool stunts, and doesn't abuse this level of invincibility.