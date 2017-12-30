Twitter can't stop watching this BMX rider nearly impale himself on a gate.

The longtime popularity of America's Funniest Home Videos served as proof that people love watching the physical comedy of failed stunts, tragic expressions of excitement, and the occasional literal pie in the face. While our collective obsession with jovial physical frailty is often fixated on comical accidents, there's an equal fascination with people who somehow DON'T get their shit broken against the odds.

So, when Sportscenter shared a video of BMX rider Anthony Napo hurling through the air and nearly breaking his body on a gate, the internet focused their eyes (and ears) on the spectacle.

He almost dies twice, this is nuts.

Understandably, people are dealing with existential levels of shook.