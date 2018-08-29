15 of the internet’s best clapbacks at Trump that we really, really hope he saw.

President Donald Trump wields Twitter as his weapon of choice, to attack everyone from Iranian President Rouhani to LeBron f*cking James.

Twitter is a two-way street, so people take the opportunity to fire right back (not LeBron James, though, he's too good for this).

Seeing as the president spends most of his time on Twitter and/or golfing, the odds of him seeing clapbacks are higher than if he were a normal president. Here are the best ones.

1. The birther burn.

2. Owned by middle school history.

As the Representative of Salem, MA, I can confirm that this is false. https://t.co/8yJIzZBSE8 — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 18, 2017

3. CNN represent.

It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst 🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 25, 2017

4. Trump's tweet about Michael Moore was a TOTAL BOMB and he didn't tweet for three days afterwards. Sad!

4. Trump should do his research on research.