15 of the internet’s best clapbacks at Trump that we really, really hope he saw.

Advertising
President Donald Trump wields Twitter as his weapon of choice, to attack everyone from Iranian President Rouhani to LeBron f*cking James.
Twitter is a two-way street, so people take the opportunity to fire right back (not LeBron James, though, he's too good for this).
Seeing as the president spends most of his time on Twitter and/or golfing, the odds of him seeing clapbacks are higher than if he were a normal president. Here are the best ones.
1. The birther burn.
2. Owned by middle school history.
3. CNN represent.
4. Trump's tweet about Michael Moore was a TOTAL BOMB and he didn't tweet for three days afterwards. Sad!
4. Trump should do his research on research.
Advertising
5. Paul Manafort is no hero.
6. The Force is strong with this one.
7. Hasta la vista, fossil fuels.
8. It takes a very special person to commit treason.
Advertising
9. How' d'o apostrophe's w'ork?
10. This Congressman has an agenda.
11. "Idiot ass-banana" is the new national anthem.
12. And the OSCAR goes to...
Advertising
13. He was too busy counting all twelve people in the audience.
14. JK Rowling has cracked the code.
15. CADET. BONE. SPURS.
Advertising