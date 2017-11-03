Twitter is losing it over conservative writer's insanely clueless article about sex.

Our world is drenched in trauma, and now, the conservative New York Times columnist David Brooks has penned an article titled Lovers, Prospectors and Predators that has given Twitter a new strain of PTSD. If the title itself hasn't already titillated your curiosity and fear, I cautiously invite you to meditate on the horrors of the only sample paragraph I am willingly sharing.

BUT HOLD YOUR HORSES, before reading this paragraph, you'll need context. You should be duly warned that Brooks frequently refers to "the room of love" throughout the article. This terrifying (and confusing) room is the metaphorical framework for his convoluted ideas about sex. It's also presumably a real place where he systematically murders doves named after his crushes while jamming to Kenny Rogers.

Just, read this:

"In this room sex is a gold nugget, a pleasure, like any other pleasure, except maybe it’s better and the desire for it is stronger. If you’re straight, women are the people who can give you this pleasure. When you go to a college party or a club, you’re on the prowl for women who want to share this pleasure with you. Most pop songs are about this kind of conquest. Girl I want your body."

Have you taken a knee for the sanctity of the written word yet?!