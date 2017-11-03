Twitter is losing it over conservative writer's insanely clueless article about sex.

Our world is drenched in trauma, and now, the conservative New York Times columnist David Brooks has penned an article titled Lovers, Prospectors and Predators that has given Twitter a new strain of PTSD. If the title itself hasn't already titillated your curiosity and fear, I cautiously invite you to meditate on the horrors of the only sample paragraph I am willingly sharing.
BUT HOLD YOUR HORSES, before reading this paragraph, you'll need context. You should be duly warned that Brooks frequently refers to "the room of love" throughout the article. This terrifying (and confusing) room is the metaphorical framework for his convoluted ideas about sex. It's also presumably a real place where he systematically murders doves named after his crushes while jamming to Kenny Rogers.
Just, read this:
"In this room sex is a gold nugget, a pleasure, like any other pleasure, except maybe it’s better and the desire for it is stronger. If you’re straight, women are the people who can give you this pleasure. When you go to a college party or a club, you’re on the prowl for women who want to share this pleasure with you. Most pop songs are about this kind of conquest. Girl I want your body."
Have you taken a knee for the sanctity of the written word yet?!
One of the main tenets of Brooks' clumsy attempt to address the complexities of rape culture (although he would never call it that), is that young men grow out of "the room of love" and enter the "prospector room" where they start to objectify women.
There is also a third "predator room" that #notall men graduate into when they're done prospecting the gold nugget of sex.
Based on this piece alone, I can only assume Brooks owns a tear-stained Moleskin full of poetry where he calls women beautiful creatures and theorizes about how to best domesticate our feminine wiles.
It should also be noted that apropos of nothing, there is a paragraph in the article where Brooks drops a hot literary reference: "Jane Austen and George Eliot novels are long exercises of character analysis, as potential lovers weigh each other’s merits and flaws."
This line is completely irrelevant to the rest of the piece, so I'm assuming it is subtle proof that he knows how to read?!
Needless to say, this gold nugget of lyrical terror made its way to Twitter where people gawked and tore Brooks to shreds.
If you're feeling bad for him, don't. Brooks brought this on himself with his whole life trajectory.
Also, NEVER FORGET he called sex a "gold nugget" and sexual harassers "prospectors." That alone should merit at least five years in jail.
I really truly hope you have a good book on hand so you can forever wash away the concept of "the love room." None of us deserved this article, but if you're looking for more self-harm you can read the Brooks banger about lunch meat.