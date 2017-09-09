Advertising

When used correctly, the internet can be a brilliant place to fill our brains with facts and new information. At the click of a mouse, we can have a world of knowledge and salt bae memes at our fingertips. Unfortunately, a lot of people bypass the opportunity to evolve, and instead choose to spread ignorance and NO salt bae memes. A prime example of this bent towards misinformation (and neglect of the now mostly retired salt bae meme) occurred when the kickboxing world champion Andrew Tate tweeted that depression isn't real. Cool opinion, bro. And by cool opinion, I mean "yikes, please don't further stigmatize a very real sickness that regularly causes people to take their own lives."

"Depression isn't real. You feel sad, you move on. You will always be depressed if your life is depressing. Change it. Thread," Tate wrote on Thursday.

Depression isn't real. You feel sad, you move on. You will always be depressed if your life is depressing. Change it. Thread. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 7, 2017

Without further giving credence to his stream of ignorance, I'll just say that Tate continued his thread by predictably claiming that depression could be cured with more dead-lifting and "positive thoughts."

Luckily, a lot of people engaged with his thread by posting constructive counterarguments. Hi, I've never heard of you until tonight, but instead of being angry about your tweet, I'm just going to reply with some helpful links — Josh Peterson (@jdpeterson) September 8, 2017 Because in truth, Tate's post was dangerous for a number of reasons. In America, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death. More people die by suicide than from homicide: https://t.co/sl0gl7wDwN — Josh Peterson (@jdpeterson) September 8, 2017 A lot of people still avoid diagnosis due to pervasive stigma. 18.8 million Americans are diagnosed with depression and 2/3 of suicide victims suffered from depression https://t.co/ImtZVLTds1 — Josh Peterson (@jdpeterson) September 8, 2017 Contrary to Tate's argument, brain scans have confirmed the very real affects of depression. Brain scans show brains of people who suffer from depression function different from healthy brains https://t.co/lpkpTmfNPu — Josh Peterson (@jdpeterson) September 8, 2017 After calling out Tate, some people shared their own stories on the thread.

1) You're an ignorant cunt

2) To anyone out there thinking you shouldn't receive help for what is a very real illness, PLEASE SEEK HELP. — Fidget (@lilfidget) September 8, 2017

One woman shared a few numbers.​​​​​ for suicide hotlines.

There are resources out there such as



The Crisis Text Line: 741741

or

The Ntl Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 — Fidget (@lilfidget) September 8, 2017

She said that recognizing depression and getting help is key to making moves towards a better life.

I had a shit life and depression, so I got HELP and got MEDICATION and THERAPY. Now I have a great life, still with depression, but I can — Fidget (@lilfidget) September 8, 2017

Contrary to Tate's original post, dead-lifting and denial won't work for most people.

manage it and still say that I'm generally happy and doing well for myself. — Fidget (@lilfidget) September 8, 2017

One MIT professor called him out for spreading dangerous misinformation.

What the hell is wrong with you @Cobratate this is the kind of *dangerous* garbage that stops people getting the help they need. — Prof. Vikas Shah (@MrVikas) September 8, 2017

To which Tate replied with a one word answer.

He really made a deeply compelling argument here.

Wrong. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 8, 2017

This only dug Tate further into the ditch of looking stupid.

You just told an MIT professor he was wrong without any proof?That's bold. Good thing your opiiin is as useful as a child's on this subject. — Concord Photography (@Concord143) September 8, 2017

The comedian Patton Oswalt chimed in with some solid counterpoints.

1. False. 2. You're not "sad." You're insane & can't move on & need help. 3. False. 4. Energy drink tagline/bullshit. 5. Fuck you/no thread https://t.co/RnFdzeMi6e — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 8, 2017

One woman made another smart point about why depression should not be conflated with sadness.

Indeed. Anyone who thinks depression is sadness should know that when depressed, feeling sadness would be a relief. — No, YOU hang up (@NikolHasler) September 8, 2017

While it's legitimately scary that Tate actively took time from his day to stigmatize very real mental health issues. It's refreshing to see so many people troll with facts and resources. Hopefully, someone reading the thread was able to find help.

