When used correctly, the internet can be a brilliant place to fill our brains with facts and new information. At the click of a mouse, we can have a world of knowledge and salt bae memes at our fingertips. Unfortunately, a lot of people bypass the opportunity to evolve, and instead choose to spread ignorance and NO salt bae memes. A prime example of this bent towards misinformation (and neglect of the now mostly retired salt bae meme) occurred when the kickboxing world champion Andrew Tate tweeted that depression isn't real. Cool opinion, bro. And by cool opinion, I mean "yikes, please don't further stigmatize a very real sickness that regularly causes people to take their own lives."
"Depression isn't real. You feel sad, you move on. You will always be depressed if your life is depressing. Change it. Thread," Tate wrote on Thursday.
Without further giving credence to his stream of ignorance, I'll just say that Tate continued his thread by predictably claiming that depression could be cured with more dead-lifting and "positive thoughts."
Luckily, a lot of people engaged with his thread by posting constructive counterarguments.
Because in truth, Tate's post was dangerous for a number of reasons.
A lot of people still avoid diagnosis due to pervasive stigma.
Contrary to Tate's argument, brain scans have confirmed the very real affects of depression.
After calling out Tate, some people shared their own stories on the thread.
One woman shared a few numbers. for suicide hotlines.
She said that recognizing depression and getting help is key to making moves towards a better life.
Contrary to Tate's original post, dead-lifting and denial won't work for most people.
One MIT professor called him out for spreading dangerous misinformation.
To which Tate replied with a one word answer.
He really made a deeply compelling argument here.
This only dug Tate further into the ditch of looking stupid.
The comedian Patton Oswalt chimed in with some solid counterpoints.
One woman made another smart point about why depression should not be conflated with sadness.
While it's legitimately scary that Tate actively took time from his day to stigmatize very real mental health issues. It's refreshing to see so many people troll with facts and resources. Hopefully, someone reading the thread was able to find help.