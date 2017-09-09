Advertising

It's inevitable that at some point, a camera will catch you from the least flattering angle possible. Perhaps there's a photo of you clutching a frisbee like a confused pterodactyl, or maybe you hang your arms like strange tassles whenever a camera is near. Whatever your personal photo journey involves, you probably don't routinely struggle in front of a camera as much as Donald Trump Jr.

On Twitter, people are currently roasting Trump Jr. over a work picture of them that has one unsettling detail.

As you an see, he has thoughtfully placed all the photos of his children outwards facing. Away from his view, so that others may bask in his glorious quiverful.

I, too, casually arrange photographs of my 100 children to face outwards so I can only see the backs of frames pic.twitter.com/Pa0cHP5ayj — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 8, 2017

If he's proud enough of his spawn to keep their photos on his desk, why not look at them?!

And yes, doesn't everyone during a hard day at the office want to glance at the back of picture frames? — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 9, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Twitter has some other questions about the photo.

It's like a page of an I Spy book, made specifically for people who want to make fun of Trump Jr.

I...don't want to know what he uses those giant scissors for — Sam Lloyd (@LloydWithTwoLs) September 8, 2017

None of the conclusions are flattering to Trump Jr, or the rest of the family.

Did it go to him taking locks of Ivanka's hair while she sleeps, whispering, "why can't I be the favorite??" — runawaywind (@greeneyesmilw) September 8, 2017

His forced pensive pose adds to the whole unsettling ambiance of the photo.

Don Jr. Always looks like he's trying to find the pose that makes him look smart. And never does. pic.twitter.com/xKVjejSaCz — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 9, 2017

This is just part of a series of photos where Trump Jr. looks like he's doing an impression of people who read books.

His photos shoots are all awkward af pic.twitter.com/LoVhqrVpyr — pauisanoun (@pauisanoun) September 8, 2017

As with all good Twitter roasts, a Freudian reference to his wrought relationship with his dad made an appearance.

He needs the bobblehead of his father there because it's the only way he'll get him to nod "yes" to something — Kristen Hernandez (@K_Hern) September 8, 2017

It would feel mean if the Trump family wasn't actively destroying the country.

Lol I can see him saying, Daddy loves me best while flicking the bobble head Yes!! — Chad Lane (@chadlanedj) September 8, 2017

One very astute Twitter user pointed out his hair struggles.

While another had a reasonable explanation.

It's just a bit of his reptile skin that got caught in the zip when he put his human-suit on 🦎 — Shona Macdonald (@Shonamac666) September 8, 2017

It's possible that Trump Jr. could see the photos all along.

Joke's on you, he can see them in the 10 ft mirror that's guaranteed to be on the other side of the room — Selerax (@Selerax) September 8, 2017

You'd think after Trump Jr's (in)famous photo in the woods he would have learned, but alas, taking bad photos seems to be as much of a casual past time as meeting with Russian lawyers.

