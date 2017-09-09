It's inevitable that at some point, a camera will catch you from the least flattering angle possible. Perhaps there's a photo of you clutching a frisbee like a confused pterodactyl, or maybe you hang your arms like strange tassles whenever a camera is near. Whatever your personal photo journey involves, you probably don't routinely struggle in front of a camera as much as Donald Trump Jr.
On Twitter, people are currently roasting Trump Jr. over a work picture of them that has one unsettling detail.
As you an see, he has thoughtfully placed all the photos of his children outwards facing. Away from his view, so that others may bask in his glorious quiverful.
If he's proud enough of his spawn to keep their photos on his desk, why not look at them?!
Unsurprisingly, Twitter has some other questions about the photo.
It's like a page of an I Spy book, made specifically for people who want to make fun of Trump Jr.
None of the conclusions are flattering to Trump Jr, or the rest of the family.
His forced pensive pose adds to the whole unsettling ambiance of the photo.
This is just part of a series of photos where Trump Jr. looks like he's doing an impression of people who read books.
As with all good Twitter roasts, a Freudian reference to his wrought relationship with his dad made an appearance.
It would feel mean if the Trump family wasn't actively destroying the country.
One very astute Twitter user pointed out his hair struggles.
While another had a reasonable explanation.
It's possible that Trump Jr. could see the photos all along.
You'd think after Trump Jr's (in)famous photo in the woods he would have learned, but alas, taking bad photos seems to be as much of a casual past time as meeting with Russian lawyers.